Joanna Gaines shares glimpse at luxe vacation with five kids – wow!

The Fixer Upper star and her husband, Chip Gaines, had the time of their lives

Joanna and Chip Gaines took time off from their home renovation empire to go on a luxury vacation with their children.

The mom-of-five shared a dreamy video from their vacation on Instagram, captioning the clip: "We explored, played, and rested. Grateful for these moments where it felt like time slowed down just a bit for us."

Joanna's video included blissful-looking clips of her kids snorkeling in an infinity pool, Chip and Crew, their four-year-old son, frolicking on the beach, Crew hitting a pinata while wearing a sombrero as well as enjoying a gigantic ice cream and playing volleyball. Watch her vacation video here – and prepare to feel jealous.

Joanna also shared a photo of Chip using a pair of binoculars to take in the sensational views, her kids paddleboarding and sea fishing, plus some super romantic moments on the beach with oceanside fires flaming on the sand.

The clip also included a sweet photo of Chip and Joanna posing together, with smiles on their faces – and who can blame them, in such heavenly surroundings?

The luxury vacation came at a good time for the family, as they've been embroiled in a stressful defamation court case, which has likely been weighing heavily on them.

The case was first raised in 2017 and they reached an out-of-court settlement last week, with Chip not attending as it could have caused a rush of fans to descend on the town, had he attended.

Who went on vacation with Chip and Joanna Gaines?

Chip and Joanna's five children joined them. The pair are parents to five three sons: Drake, Duke and Crew; and two daughters: Ella and Emmie.

Joanna gave birth to her first child, Drake, in February 2005, just two years following her and Chip's marriage in May 2003 and the launch of the couple's now hugely successful Magnolia lifestyle brand. Then less than two years later, their second child Ellie followed in October 2006.

Joanna and Chip's third child, Duke, was born in May 2008, and then their second daughter, Emmie, followed in January 2010. The pair then waited eight years before having their fifth child, Crew, in June 2018.

Joanna and Chip's oldest son Drake is 18 years old. Ella is 16, Duke is 14, Emmie is 13, and their youngest child Crew is four – and appears to be the apple of all of their eyes, with endless snaps of him enjoying his holiday appearing in Joanna's video.

We're glad the family managed to spend some quality time together!