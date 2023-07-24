Alex Jones shares gorgeous new photo of daughter Annie amid break from The One Show

The former Strictly contestant shares three children with her husband Charlie Thomson

The One Show's Alex Jones delighted fans on Monday with a wholesome family video featuring her adorable brood.

Taking to Instagram, the BBC presenter, 46, uploaded a montage of photos from her weekend trip in the Cotswolds. And judging by the joyous snapshots, Alex enjoyed a relaxing family excursion filled with country walks, garden visits and everything in between.

WATCH: Alex Jones' daughter is adorable during unusual family day out

Among the pictures, the brunette beauty posted a handful of ultra-rare family photos featuring her three children: Teddy, six, Kit, four, and little Annie.

Alex, who shares her children with her husband Charlie Thomson, melted hearts with one particularly sweet image of Annie channelling her inner mother-hen. The tiny tot was pictured playing with a plastic doll and a mini polka-dot pram – and her brunette curls looked so angelic!

© Instagram Alex shared the sweetest photo of her daughter

Elsewhere, Alex shared a photo of her two boys playing in a lavish indoor swimming pool. Kit and Teddy appeared to relish their quick dip armed with colourful pool woggles.

"A lovely weekend in the Cotswold filled with brilliant friends, amazing interiors and a beautiful garden. All my favourites. Thank you @charlottesdavey," Alex noted in her caption.

The TV star's post garnered numerous fan comments, with one writing: "That looks a lovely place for a bit of relaxation," while another wrote: "Looks amazing!"

© Instagram The presenter and her family visited the Cotswolds

"Dyna hyfryd," penned a third in Welsh, which translates as "that's lovely."

Whilst the former Strictly Come Dancing presenter keeps much of her family life out of the spotlight, she occasionally shares the odd glimpse inside her motherhood journey.

© Getty Alex shares three children with her husband Charlie

In an interview with Heat magazine, the mum-of-three revealed: "I speak to the children in Welsh, and they answer in English. Annie doesn't speak at all yet, so I'm not sure if she knows. The other two do have an understanding, which is great – though sometimes they use it against me!"

Little Annie reportedly came as a "complete surprise." During a candid chat with The Mirror, she explained: "In the back of my mind, and this is a bit of a secret, I always wanted three kids but I thought, 'Oh Alex, don't be silly – you have left it too late'.

© Getty The couple welcomed little Annie in 2021

"So Annie was the most fantastic and welcome surprise because so many friends and colleagues have been through the mill. It hasn't been the most straightforward for us along the way, but we got there in the end."

Elsewhere in the interview, Alex appeared to rule out the possibility of welcoming a fourth child. "I would have babies forever more, but the reality is that we feel super lucky to have three healthy children and if there is any fertility luck left, I want to pass it on to someone," she shared.

"I don't want to risk having another baby, when I have three healthy children."