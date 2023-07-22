Stacey Dooley shares heartbreaking confession about parenting daughter Minnie

Stacey Dooley has been juggling her demanding career and being a new mum ever since she welcomed her first child, daughter Minnie, with Kevin Clifton in January.

The 36-year-old has been basking in motherhood but made a heartbreaking confession about why she has no plans to expand her family in a new interview ahead of a one-off special of her series Stacey Sleeps Over, called Family And Me, which will document the challenges she and Kevin, 40, have faced since becoming parents.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley & Kevin Clifton's daughter is a 'tiny dancer' in adorable video

Stacey admitted that she goes back and forth on the idea of having a sibling for Minnie because she thinks she is "failing" at being a mum. "Do you know what's hilarious? You're so tired and sometimes you really feel like you're in the trenches, it's a haze and you're just trying to figure it all out," she told The Sun.

© Instagram Stacey has been juggling her demanding career while adjusting to being a parent

"I think I would love to have more babies. But I said to Kev the other day, 'Don't you want to do this again?'. And he went, 'Are you nuts? You're overtired. I don't know how people have four children. I've had one and am completely failing."

Recalling the "bonkers" first night the couple – who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and confirmed their romance several months later – brought Minnie home from the hospital, Stacey said: "The first night was absolute chaos. We got home, we were like, 'This is bonkers'.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley claimed she's 'failing' at being a parent to Minnie

"Then we were panicking that she wasn't taking the boob, she was crying, we were going, 'skin to skin', so the pair of us were running around naked." She added: "The sleep deprivation… to be perfectly honest, I completely underestimated. I had four hours last night, which is incredible."

Stacey also admitted that she is in no rush to marry Kevin, saying the idea of being his wife isn't "massively important" to her. "Marriage has never been massively important to me. Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before," she said, referring to Kevin's three failed marriages.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley doesn't have plans for more children yet

"So, you do have to bear that in mind, coming down the aisle like, 'Hello everyone, I know what you're all thinking'. It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."

Back in April, Stacey admitted how "obsessed" she is with her daughter. Appearing on The One Show, she told hosts Emma Willis and Jermain Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic!

© Guy Levy Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley with baby Minnie

"I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

Proud dad Kevin has also been vocal about how he is finding life as a father, recently admitting he felt guilty for spending time apart from them due to his work. Appearing on BBC Morning Live, the star revealed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. We've just completely fallen in love with her. I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."