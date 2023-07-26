Gwen Stefani's appearance will leave you doing a double take in must-see throwback photos

The No Doubt singer has always been a beauty icon

Whether it’s styled in retro Hollywood curls or a chic high ponytail, Gwen Stefani has had the same signature platinum blonde hair since her No Doubt days in the ‘90s.

But on Tuesday, The Voice judge proved it hasn’t always been this way, taking to Instagram to share a montage of beautiful throwback photos.

The video includes adorable brunette baby pictures of Gwen with a full fringe, photos of her in childhood ballet classes and snapshots of her as a teen with cascading curly dark hair, as well as clips of her looking carefree in her early 20s.

Gwen, now 53, captioned the video with a pink heart and fans were loving the nostalgic post, with one commenting: "I’m crying, thank you for being an incredible role model to so many of us, we love u!!!" Another said: "With dark hair Gwen looks more Italian..her roots!"

The video comes just weeks after the singer shared a picture of herself as a little girl in response to the news she’s receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

In the photo, a young Gwen looks so cute wearing a denim dungaree dress over a white collared shirt. Her long hair is styled in a side parting, fastened with a bobby pin. The mum-of-three posted the picture alongside a recent photo of herself beaming in a crop top and an oversized jacket.

Gwen Stefani with brown hair as a little girl

From No Doubt to her solo career to her starring role on The Voice ​– where she met her husband, Blake Shelton –it’s little wonder that she's being honored as one of the Class of 2024 in the Recording category.

Gwen will be joined at the ceremony by Blake and her three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.