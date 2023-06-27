Pink wows in plunging one-piece in photo alongside 'big sister' Gwen Stefani

The TRUSTFALL singer is currently on tour in the UK

Pink pulled out all the stops during her Summer Carnival tour at the British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park over the weekend and she had a helping hand from someone very special!

The singer was supported by Gwen Stefani and fans went wild for the pop-duo sensation.

Pink then took to social media and posted a photo, thanking Gwen for her support and looking sensational as she did.

© Instagram/Pink Pink called Gwen Stefani her 'big sister'

She rocked a glitter bodysuit with a plunging neckline and the No Doubt star looked equally as edgy in a hot pink bra, white t-shirt and ripped denim hot pants.

"I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister," she wrote. "You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room. Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover. I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."

© Getty Pink proved she's the most universal of pop stars with her sell-out show

Gwen immediately responded by writing: "I love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend. U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this."

Faans loved the interaction and commented: "Can we have these two please for the Superbowl?" and, "The most bad ass mamas in one pic."

© Getty Both performers sent the fans wild

Gwen wasn't the only special guest to grace the stage with Pink as her adorable daughter, Willow, also performed with her famous mom.

The 12-year-old emerged to perform their duet 'Cover Me In Sunshine', originally released in 2021.

© Kevin Mazur Pink brought out her daughter Willow, 12, as a surprise guest

There wasn't a dry eye in the house as the youngster nervously belted out her part, proving that talent definitely runs in the family.

The pair exchanged a sweet hug after the moving performance, which you can watch in the video below.

WATCH: Pink's daughter has inherited her mom's singing talent

Willow has been accompanying Pink on her recent tour and has made several appearances so far. Pink had hinted that her young girl would be joining her on tour joking on Today back in February that Willow had a "job" on tour, with the singer having to explain the minimum wage to her young girl.

She joked: "I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, 'I'll take $20. It's easier to do the math.' I'm like, 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself.' I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math.'"

© Getty Images Pink's children are adorable

Pink's children have begun entering the spotlight a lot more frequently recently, and both Willow and her son, Jameson, six, joined the singer at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.