Blake Shelton's adoring Gwen Stefani anniversary tribute sparks reaction: see epic wedding photo

The former The Voice judges are celebrating their wedding anniversary this Fourth of July weekend

Blake Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani are showering each other with love on social media, as the two celebrate a very special day in their family.

The couple marked their second wedding anniversary on Monday, July 3, with heartfelt tributes to each other.

The former The Voice judges met on the hit NBC singing competition back in 2014, and started dating the following year after they bonded over their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale.

For their anniversary, Blake took to Instagram and shared an epic photo from their nuptials on Fourth of July weekend in 2021 at his Tishomingo ranch in Oklahoma, where the two now live part time.

The photo sees Gwen in her voluminous, custom Vera Wang white gown, looking up to kiss a dapper Blake, as the two stand next to their massive wedding cake: a decorative five-tier cake reminiscent of those favored through the 1960s and 1980s, adorned with swans and edible sugar pearls.

"Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!!" the country star wrote in his caption, adding: "Every day has been the best day since I met you."

The endearing tribute was quickly received with plenty of compliments from fellow stars and his fans alike, with country singer Carly Pierce writing: "Sweetest couple ever."

Fans of Blake added: "I love this couple! They really love each other! That's saying something on this day in time!" and: "This is without a doubt, the number one greatest couple of all time in couples history," as well as: "Congratulations to the most beautiful spouses in music," plus another fan added: "So glad you found each other!! Happy anniversary."

© Getty The couple met while filming The Voice in 2014

Gwen also made sure to have her own tribute to Blake up on Instagram on the special day, and shared a video montage featuring more wedding photos plus adorable videos of plenty of special moments throughout their relationship.

Blake and Gwen were first confirmed to be dating in November of 2015, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple the following year in February, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

© Getty Images Blake is a stepdad to Gwen's three children

In July of 2016, Blake told Billboard: "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces."

© Instagram The couple spend most of their time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma

In October of 2020 after four years of dating, they announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two inside the chapel on Blake's Oklahoma ranch.

"Yes please!" Gwen wrote on Instagram at the time next to a ring and praying hands emoji, while Blake wrote in his own post: "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life," adding: "I love you. I heard a YES!"