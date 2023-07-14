Simon Cowell set for major life change with fiancée Lauren Silverman and son Eric

The Britain's Got Talent and X Factor mogul is planning a move to the countryside

Simon Cowell has reportedly sold his £45 million Holland Park home in London following a shock burglary plot this summer.

The Britain's Got Talent boss, 63, allegedly no longer feels safe in the capital and has already moved his fiancée Lauren Silverman and his son Eric, nine, out to the countryside to start a new life. According to the Daily Mail, the former X Factor judge decided to quietly put his six-bedroom north London mansion on the market and the sale has already gone through.

The shock decision comes after a plot to burgle VIP homes including Simon's was exposed by The Sun. A criminal gang had sold the exact lock to the star's front door, but luckily the police intervened in time.

The father-of-one released a statement last month, which read: "When I initially was told about this story by The Sun, I couldn’t believe it. It was like something out of a science fiction film. I want to thank the team at The Sun who have been working hard to expose this."

Simon Cowell has reportedly moved his partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric, nine, out to the countryside

The foiled robbery came eight years after the Syco music mogul's property was broken into. A staggering £1 million worth of jewellery was taken while Simon and his family were reportedly sleeping.

Simon expressed his fear at the time, saying: “There is a constant fear it may be repeated and that it may be worse next time. I'm very scared of what could have happened to my son if the burglar had gone into his room."

Simon is said to have sold his £45 million London home following a foiled burglary plot

Simon, who has since reportedly spent £500,000 on security measures to protect his home since then, has now seemingly decided the time is right for the next chapter in his life.

He had installed £15,000 locks as well as having security guards to watch over the property. HELLO! has contacted Simon's representatives for comment.

Simon's six bedroom house was in the affluent Holland Park area

The AGT star still owns a lavish property in Miami, which he uses as his main base in America.

The £18.3 million home was bought by Simon in 2017 and sits on a 1.63-acre estate overlooking the pristine ocean.

Simon Cowell splits his time between London and the US

The dreamy abode comes complete with a hot tub, a barbecue area that's perfect for hosting and a koi carp pond. Fancy!

Meanwhile, Simon's son Eric should have plenty of space in the countryside to focus on his hobbies, which include playing sports and renovating cars.

Simon previously voiced his concerns about son Eric's safety in London

Simon recently revealed his little boy was helping him turn his Mini into an eco-friendly vehicle by replacing the petrol engine for an electric motor.

During BGT auditions back in January 2022, the music boss told the audience: "My son is obsessed with climate change, he’s taught me a lot recently. He goes down on the beaches and cleans them up.

"I think it’s something we should all take seriously now. I’ve just bought a Tesla."