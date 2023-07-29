Christina Hall welcomes baby boy to the world - meet her adorable godson

Christina Hall has welcomed a bouncing baby boy – her godson, Jameson. Sharing the news on Instagram, the Flip or Flop star posted a photo of the tiny newborn wearing a star-print onesie. Looking besotted with her godson as she cradled him in her arms, Christina captioned the snap: "Welcome to the world Jameson Schienle – @cassieschienle & @schienle gorgeous baby boy! Love you both and my sweet Godson."

Christina is besotted with her godson Jameson

Sparking a reaction from her 1.8 million followers, fans were quick to congratulate Christina on the new arrival. "He's adorable! And all that hair. Congratulations to mom and dad and Godmother," replied one.

"Heartiest congratulations," added another. Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Congratulations to all!!! Babies breathe new life into the world. Fun times ahead!!!!"

Jameson's mom Cassie is one of Christina's lifelong best friends, and she's even cameod on Christina on the Coast. The publicist has been there for Christina through thick and thin, and she was also at her side during the star's difficult separation and subsequent divorce from her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, in 2020.

Christina recently celebrated her 40th birthday in Cabo

Prior to welcoming her new godson, Christina had already celebrated a major milestone this week as she marked her birthday in Chileno Bay Resort, Cabo. Revealing her epic birthday bash with husband Joshua Hall, and their close friends on Instagram, the 40-year-old wrote: "So many things I'm grateful for the past 4 decades. Having such amazing friends is top 3 on my list. Had the best weekend in Cabo with these incredible friends.

"Everyone in this group is always positive, always laughing and always keeping it real. I've looked up to each of these couples and their marriages since I was in my 20s … it's a blessing how much all my long time friends love Josh and how much he loves them."

The Flip or Flop star with her three children

While fans noted BFF Cassie's absence from the photos, it's likely that she was resting at home ahead of her due date.

Christina couldn't be more excited to welcome her godson Jameson, and we reckon her children – daughter Taylor, 12, son Brayden, seven, and her three-year-old son Hudson – will get to meet the tiny tot soon.

Christina and Josh live with her three kids in Orange County, though they also spend a lot of their time in their vacation home in Tennessee, where they run their home-flipping business. Josh, recently speaking with Entertainment Tonight, opened up about taking on the role of stepfather for kids Taylor, Brayden and Hudson after his and Christina's whirlwind romance.

Christina and Josh live with her three kids in Orange County

"There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," he admitted, adding: "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of [Christina], I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do.

"But I think it's very rewarding because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."