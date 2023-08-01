Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship timeline

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship has caused a stir in the showbiz world. From their secret romantic escapades to NBA legend Michael Jordan's displeasure with their relationship, the celebrity duo has been making headlines from the start.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, initially tried to keep her relationship with former UCF Knights player Marcus Jordan, 32, under wraps, but their sizzling chemistry on Instagram gave the game away, while also sparking backlash from Larsa''s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. Basketball star Scottie, who famously had a rivalry with Marcus's father Michael during his time playing with the Chicago Beasts, is just another thing adding fuel to the fire.

© Getty Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are still going strong despite their 16-year age gap

Despite the 16-year age gap and plenty of family drama, Kim Kardashian’s former BFF and Marcus are still going strong and have launched their own podcast called 'Separation Anxiety' on iHeart Radio, in which they discuss their relationship.

If you too are bursting with questions about their relationship, here are all your questions answered...

When did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan meet?

Larsa and Marcus met at a party that Jordan Moran was hosting in Los Angeles back in 2019. Marcus was sitting in the VIP area whereas Larsa tagged along with her friends at the last minute, only to end up meeting her future boyfriend. Larsa said the two built "a great foundation as friends" in an interview with People.

In their recently launched podcast, Marcus recalled the instance they first met. "I just felt like even at that point, we hadn't really hung out yet, but I just found myself staring at you across the room and like, wanting to talk to you and get to know you more."

When did the Real Housewives star and Marcus Jordan get together?

© Instagram Larsa and Marcus often share loved-up photos on Instagram

Rumors regarding the celebrity couple getting cozy started long before they made things public. The duo was first spotted in September 2022 having lunch together. TMZ reported that Larsa and Marcus sat side by side at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami. They appeared to be on a double date that lasted for 45 minutes.

The couple left together with LP leading the way and MJ following her. While there were no signs of PDA, the reality TV star seemed "skittish” after people started noticing her. The first lunch was only the beginning as a few weeks later, TMZ reported to have spotted the star couple dancing at the Rolling Loud music festival.

Although Larsa continued to deny any rumors regarding their relationship, in November 2022, the Real Housewives star was seen celebrating Thanksgiving with Marcus's family.

Larsa couldn't keep her hands off Marcus in this romantic vacation photo

Marcus said in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight:"We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she's great." Marcus added: "And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with whoever I'’m dating."

When did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan go public?

It seems as if the celebrity duo tried to tease the public before making it official. Larsa was accompanied by Marcus as her plus-one to celebrate the premiere of RHOM season 5 in early December. Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail showed the couple leaving together in the car.

At the beginning of the New Year, romance blossomed between the socialite and the Trophy Room owner when they were sighted kissing in Miami by People. They were seen smiling as they locked lips, confirming their relationship.

When it comes to the digital age, nothing is official until it’s on your grid. In January 2023, Larsa and Marcus took to Instagram making it "official".

© Instagram Marcus' appearance on Larsa's Instagram grid came as a shock to her fans

His appearance on her Instagram grid came as a shock to her fans as the OnlyFans star has been elusive about her romantic engagements. She captioned the post: "Checks over stripe @trophyroomstore", as the couple posed in front of a floral installation of Michael Jordan''s jersey.

Shortly afterward, Michael Jordan's son posted a video on Instagram doing a dance sequence and kissing in a club captioned, "Twistin' up my fingers for my twin."

What are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan doing now?

From spending Valentine’s Day together to weekend getaways, Larsa and Marcus have been actively posting about their relationship on Instagram. Head over heels in love, the couple seem to do everything together and have been quite open about their romance in various interviews. When talking about love, the mom of four confessed that it was jealousy that made her fall for Michael''s son.

© Separation Anxiety The lovebirds host the Separation Anxiety podcast together

"I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it," she said in an interview with People. "And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal."

The couple launched a podcast together in June 2023 called 'Separation Anxiety' on Spotify and iHeartRadio that captures insights into the duo'’s relationship.

What was NBA legend Michael Jordan's reaction to his son's relationship?

The elephant in the room continues to be the 16-year age gap between the pair. Marcus’s father is seemingly not a fan. The former NBA player was asked if he approved of the relationship by TMZ while visiting Matignon in Paris. Michael laughed off the question before giving a resounding, "No."

One of the reasons for Michael's harsh reaction might be the fact that Larsa is former NBA player Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Scottie being his longtime rival and former Chicago Bulls teammate.

Former Kardashians confidante Larsa admitted to being embarrassed by Michael''s disapproval, saying in her Separation Anxiety podcast: "I didn't think it was funny."

Larsa also told Tamron Hall: "It''s not about my parents, his parents. They're all happy. Our whole family's fine.

© Getty Larsa was previously married to basketball legend Scottie Pippen (pictured in 2018)

Meanwhile, Marcus brushed off any claims of beef between his father and girlfriend, reminding everyone of the Thanksgiving dinner they enjoyed as a family.

Scottie and Larsa's divorce was finalized in 2022 after their initial separation in 2016. He has been avoiding questions about the Real Housewives star’s relationship with Marcus ever since.

Turning a deaf ear to what people say, Marcus and Larsa are going strong in their relationship. So much so that Larsa has gone on record to say, "I'd definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that's for sure."