Larsa Pippen 'embarrassed' by Michael Jordan's comment on her romance with his son Marcus

Larsa Pippen is sharing her truth after her boyfriend's father Michael Jordan allegedly revealed he was not okay with her romance with his 32-year-old son Marcus.

Larsa, 49, revealed that she did not find the video – where Michael told paparazzi "no" when asked if he approved of the relationship - funny, adding that she was left "kind of embarrassed".

"Online they were saying that I was lying, that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine," the mom-of-four revealed on her podcast Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

© Getty Images Larsa has been dating Marcus Jordan since early 2023

Marcus added that his father, the famed NBA player, had called them ahead of time to tell them what happened and to make sure they knew he had been taken out of context, adding: "But then when the article came out, he texted me again and he never said ‘hell no' and that's not what the implications were."

Larsa's ex-husband Scottie Pippen played ball alongside Michael on the Chicago Bulls during their heydays but have since had a falling out.

© Steve Lipofsky Chicago Bulls Scottie Pippen (33) and Michael Jordan (23) during game vs Boston Celtics at Boston Garden in 1990

"I do understand that it's not awkward for us to be together because it's us, but it probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was," she continued.

"I wasn't a part of that, you weren't a part of that. So, I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can't be mad. I understand."

But ultimately Larsa shared that her and Marcus are feeling good, after "talking it through" with his father.

Bravo star Larsa married Scottie in 1997, and decided to part ways in 2016. They reconciled but two years later divorced citing "irreconcilable differences". They are parents to four children – sons Scottie Jr, 22, Preston, 20, and Justin, 15, and daughter Sofia, 14.

© Getty Images Larsa and Scottie remain amicable despite their split

Scottie Jr signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022, while Preston and Justin have kept relatively low profiles. Sofia appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018; Sofia's godmother is Larsa's estranged best friend Kim Kardashian.

Larsa has alleged that Kim ended their friendship because she "knew too much" about the inner workings of Kim's life and former marriage to Kanye West.

During a confessional on an episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa once shared: “I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened."