Gwyneth Paltrow makes big family announcement: ‘Going to work on being more present’

Wellness guru and Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow, has made a big family announcement and has decided to take a moment to soak in the real world's full moon energy.

The 50-year-old actress announced a social media break in a beautiful post shared via her Instagram page this Wednesday.

Embracing the essence of the celestial event, Gwyneth penned a heartfelt message: “Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break. Going to work on being present. Happy summer.”

The serene snapshot, captured by actor friend John Benjamin Hickey, shows her posed on a patio with the full moon glowing behind her, symbolizing a new chapter.

This news comes hot on the heels of an exciting announcement made by the star just a day prior, detailing her latest partnership with Airbnb.

The collaboration has set the stage for a unique opportunity for fans to live like an A-lister in Gwyneth's Montecito neighborhood, where high-profile names like Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle reside.

In her latest team-up with Airbnb, Gwyneth is offering her swanky Montecito guesthouse at her $4.9 million 'eco-mansion' for a once-in-a-lifetime one-night stay for a lucky fan and their guest.

The star shared a video tour of her guesthouse and warmly invited fans: “I'm inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night.”

© Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow with mom Blythe and daughter Apple

The visionary behind this initiative, Airbnb, aimed to “make the world a little less lonely,” Gwyneth revealed, a sentiment that resonates deeply with her personal brand's philosophy.

The anticipation builds as the listing is set to go live on August 15th at 10 am PST on Airbnb's website.

Gwyneth and her husband, Brad Falchuk, originally acquired their Montecito mansion in 2016 for $4.9 million. Over the years, the 14,000-square-foot property has undergone extensive work, evolving into a beautiful eco-friendly oasis.

© Bryan Bedder Gwyneth Paltrow attends A Dreamy Evening with Goopglow

With 60 solar panels and lush landscaping, the estate boasts two guest homes, an Olympic-sized pool, and more.

Nestled in the elite enclave of Montecito, where celebrities find respite from Los Angeles' hustle, Gwyneth's home is just three miles away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sprawling mansion. The Paltrow/Falchuk residence, with its views of the sea and lush green gardens, has been aptly described as a 'hidden paradise.'

Expressing her passion for connecting with others, Gwyneth added to her announcement, “Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of communication have made our lives even more fragmented.”

Gwyneth Paltrow's healthy lunch with husband Brad

She continued, “@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I'm inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night.”

The offer includes much more than just an overnight stay; guests can expect to explore Gwyneth's favorite hikes, relax by the pool, and indulge in luxurious Goop products.