Beyoncé's incredibly generous gesture for stranded Renaissance Tour concertgoers revealed

The latest stop in the global Renaissance Tour was struck with disaster when horrible weather conditions forced attendees to seek shelter at the venue.

Beyoncé's smash world tour hit up the FedExField in Summerland, Maryland, five miles east of Washington DC on Sunday, July 6, but a bout of stormy weather proved problematic.

The show was initially delayed due to the rain, which set off the fixed schedules for last trains out of the venue, but the singer, 41, made a generous donation to ensure her fans would be safe and sound.

WATCH: Blue Ivy performs on stage with Beyoncé at the Renaissance Tour in NYC

As weather conditions got more intense, attendees were forced to seek shelter at the venue, but Metrorail announced on social media that thanks to Beyoncé funding $100,000, last trains out were extended by an hour.

The statement shared by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority read: "Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight's Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced. The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the 'Party' and still get home on Metro."

MORE: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy sends crowd into frenzy with special gesture during latest Renaissance appearance

It explained: "The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses."

© Getty Images "Renaissance Tour" attendees at FedExField (pictured) were given a lifeline thanks to a donation from Beyoncé herself

The move comes in the vein of several gestures coming to light from pop stars on their expansive worldwide tours, such as Taylor Swift's bonuses totaling a whopping $55 million for crew members on her Eras Tour.

MORE: Beyoncé's sister Solange's must-see tribute to niece Blue Ivy

The Renaissance World Tour has received consistent critical acclaim for its production value, Beyoncé's vocal performance and energy, and its homages to LGBTQ+ culture.

© Getty Images The singer delivered one of two sold out shows in Washington

The tour, her first solo expedition since The Formation World Tour in 2016, began on May 10 in Stockholm and ran through Europe till the end of June.

READ: What is Beyoncé's billion dollar net worth in 2023?

On July 8, it touched down in North America with a pair of shows in Toronto, Canada before making its way over to the States with Philadelphia on July 12. It will come to a close on October 1 in Kansas City.

© Getty Images The tour first kicked off in Stockholm on May 10

Fans have been treated to a few surprises, mainly the inclusion of her oldest daughter with Jay Z, 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, who made her debut as one of the tour's official dancers in Paris during the May 26 show.

MORE: Beyoncé's rarely-seen daughter Rumi looks so tall in new backstage photo with Madonna

© Getty Images Blue Ivy also made her tour debut during "Renaissance"

While not present at every show, when Blue does appear, she takes to the stage towards the end of 'My Power' during the concert's fourth act (titled "Opulence") and performs in lockstep with the 'Break My Soul' songstress' crew of back-up dancers for a rendition of 'Black Parade' before greeting the crowd and making her exit.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.