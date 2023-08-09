Eva Longoria poses in revealing black bikini during sunny holiday in Marbella

The Hollywood star is holidaying in Spain alongside her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón and their son Santiago

Eva Longoria has been spending time in Spain this summer, alongside her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón and their son, five-year-old Santiago.

The actress has been snapped during the past weeks enjoying several activities whilst in Marbella, but on Tuesday, she posted some of her favourite holiday photos on her Instagram account.

The first picture showed her sunbathing in a stunning bikini by Gigi C which perfectly highlighted her incredible figure. To complete the look, Eva chose to keep her face away from the sun thanks to a hat which promoted her tequila company, Casa Del Sol.

© Instagram Eva Longoria showed off her stunning physique in a black bikini

Her other photos showed Eva cuddling Santiago whilst sleeping in her arms, a delicious plate of prawns and the actress and her husband posing alongside a big group of friends in what looks to be a luxury mansion.

It's not known where the Hollywood star is staying but earlier this year she bought a house in Spain's Costa del Sol. The stunning property is located near Puerto Banús and has been designed by Melvin Villarroel, a famous architect in the city.

© Instagram The star has been holidaying with her family and friends

The house has a total of 500 square meters of constructed area, and a large garden of almost 600 meters. Eva's property also boasts a swimming pool.

The former Desperate Housewives star may be spending lots of time abroad, but that doesn't mean the mother-of-one has let her fitness routine slip.

© Instagram Eva's son Santiago peacefully slept on her arms during a lunch

The 48-year-old has been pictured exercising whilst away, lifting weights and battle ropes, something she has sworn by before.

"I do very heavy weights," Eva told Women's Health back in 2022. "I feel like my body changes the most when I do that—I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl."

At the time, she also revealed how she always tries to get her body moving even when travelling.

© Instagram Eva Longoria has been working out whilst holidaying abroad

"If I have to wake up early and take a flight, when I land, I'll go for a walk because I didn't get to work out. Even if it's just stretching, I need to do something," she said.

As for her diet, Eva has admitted to being an intermittent faster, and typically eats within an eight-hour window each day, usually 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 48-year-old has black coffee for breakfast or a bean taco, which she calls "the real breakfast of champions". For lunch, Eva typically eats plenty of protein: steak, fish, or chicken—and vegetables, and dinner is another version of that or a soup.