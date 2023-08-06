Stacey Solomon reveals swimsuit malfunction on family holiday - and it's all too relatable

We've all been there, haven't we? That dreaded moment when you're on the beach and you're wearing your new swimsuit, only for it to be so uncomfortable you instantly regret buying it.

That's what happened to Stacey Solomon on her beach holiday this week. Sharing a few funny tales from her family vacation, Stacey shared a photo of herself on the beach taken from behind.

She wrote: "I spent most of my day shouting at the big boys to come in closer and my bum spent most of the day digesting my swimming bottoms. Joe spent his day taking pervy pics of me. I'll be wearing my own swimwear range for the forseeable."

© Joe Swash Stacey Solomon shared her bikini fail on Instagram

The 33-year-old can be seen wearing a green floral bikini and we think she looks fabulous in it, but we know the discomfort is real when your bikini bottoms don't fit perfectly.

Stacey is loved on social media for her honest portrayal of life as a busy working mum. She has been excited for this family holiday and has been counting down the days for the trip. Sharing a photo from the plane, she wrote: "And so the adventure begins. So excited for ten days of summer with my whole world. P.S The big boys are here too they were just asleep as soon as we got on the plane."

© Instagram Stacey Solomon at the airport with her kids

As Stacey promised, she'll only be packing InTheStyle for her next holiday. The Loose Women star has a very popular line with the brand and her collections are available in a wide variety of sizes.

