How Strictly's Bobby Brazier overcame tragic loss of mum Jade Goody

EastEnders fans were delighted when Bobby Brazier, 20, was announced as one of the stars of Strictly.

The model-turned-actor first appeared in the soap in July 2022 and was an instant hit with viewers due to his wide smile, curly mop of hair and infectious positivity, and we expect he'll be equally popular with Strictly viewers when he takes to the dancefloor.

Here's everything you need to know about Bobby Brazier, including his famous parents, his spiritual beliefs and his successful modelling career.

Who is Bobby Brazier?

Bobby Brazier is the oldest son of TV star Jeff Brazier and the late Big Brother star Jade Goody. He was born in June 2003 and has forged a successful modelling career, starring in campaigns for the likes of Balenciaga, Superdry and Moschino.

He has one younger brother, Freddie Brazier, 18.

He joined the EastEnders cast in July 2022, playing Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo Slater. Since starting on the soap Bobby has tackled gripping storylines including an ADHD diagnosis and finding out the true identity of his dad.

© Instagram Bobby stars as Freddie Slater in EastEnders

Bobby Brazier's parents

Bobby lost his mum, Jade Goody, when he was just five years old, and has spoken about having very few memories of the Big Brother star. "I guess I know my mum through other people’s memories of my mum,” he told The Times.

© Shutterstock Bobby Brazier with his mum, Jade Goody, and brother Freddie Brazier

“Maybe memories of memories. I’m always being told about her and what she meant to people.”

The 20-year-old touched on whether having famous parents made him a nepo-baby. "Simply put, what good is an opportunity if you can't deliver? I really believe in my abilities. So thank you, Mum and Dad, for the opportunities that may come my way. But I can thank me for the belief in myself, and my dad for giving me the belief."

© Shutterstock Jade Goody with Bobby Brazier

Bobby was asked about how he felt about following in his mother's footsteps, starring in a reality show, with the actor saying: "I don't really know. I just know I am taking some of the opportunities that come my way and Strictly was always going to be a yes because learning to dance was something I have always wanted to do. And learning to perform in front of so many people is exciting."

He was also asked about how he felt Jade would react to his EastEnders casting, to which he said: "She’d be proud. Why wouldn’t she be? Anyone who loves and cares about me, all my friends and my family, they’re all proud and all supportive.

“I’m sure – well, I know – she’d be the same.”

Bobby Brazier spirituality

Bobby's EastEnders character is known to be spiritual, with regular mentions of his penchant for crystals and in real life, Bobby regularly joins Hare Krishna worship, sharing a video of himself and Freddie captioned: "Chant and be happy."

Bobby Brazier joining Strictly

Speaking about joining the 2023 series, Bobby said: "I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker. I'm looking forward to performing in front of everyone, it's going to be so much fun!"

Bobby partaking in Strictly gained much attention from fans of his mother, who flooded his announcement post with support.

"His mum would be so proud to see what he’s achieved, and still achieving," one wrote, while another commented: "His beautiful mum would be so proud how well her boys have done. Good luck Bobby!"

A third wrote: "Bobby you make your mum so proud."

Some people even predicted a win, despite having not seen the star dance! "Predicting he’ll win!" one wrote, while another commented: "Yes Bobby! My winner already."

Others prayed he'd be paired with Dianne Buswell, writing: "Can’t wait, hope Bobby is paired with Dianne," and: "Dianne I think that it would perfect dancing with you because you both have a laugh and enjoy and tease." A third wrote: "Hoping for this dance couple!! You will win this year Dianne!"

Dianne herself commented too, writing: "Welcome to the sparkly world of Strictly."

