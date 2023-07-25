Kelly Ripa's mother is her double with gravity-defying hair in unearthed photo

The Live! with Kelly and Mark star showed off the family resemblance

Kelly Ripa's striking high cheekbones and chiselled jaw are no coincidence – just look through her family photo archives for proof!

The Live! with Kelly and Mark star, 52, took part in Flashback Friday back in November 2021, sharing a throwback picture of herself as a young girl sitting on her mom's knee. Kelly looked adorable in a white puff-sleeve dress with white patterned pantyhose and her hair styled in pigtails as she flashed a smile to the camera and stuck her fingers in her mouth.

Meanwhile, Esther – who bore an uncanny resemblance to the TV star – looked down sweetly upon her wearing a teal knitted dress with her hair neatly twisted into a very voluminous beehive style.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa’s family photos throughout the years

She captioned the post: "#fbf especially grateful for this gorgeous lady. Special shoutout to mom’s hair. Thankful it never collapsed during a single thanksgiving #mom #hair."

The beehive hairstyle was really quite something and her fans couldn't help but comment on the remarkable do either.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Lisa Rinna, was one of the first to chime in, writing: "This hair commitment is really next level."

Kelly's good friend, World News Tonight anchor, David Muir, also had his say and added: "Resemblance is stunning - and that little turkey on her lap."

© Getty Images Kelly is married to Mark Consuelos

Kelly has long shared a close bond with both of her parents, and she's previously gushed about the pair on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Taking to Instagram in 2019, the blonde beauty posted a heartwarming birthday tribute to her mom, and the caption was too cute.

"Happy birthday mom!" she wrote. "Even though you don’t have Instagram, this public declaration makes it possible for other people to tell you how much I love you!"

Kelly shares a close bond with her mom Esther

Carrying on the tradition, earlier this year she posted another snap of Esther on social media to celebrate her latest birthday.

"A rare birthday photo of my mom in her natural habitat," she wrote, "trying to block me from taking her picture with her phone. Amateur move! Happy birthday mom! I love you."

