Helen Skelton reveals final cover of new book - and she looks unbelievable

Whether it's strutting her stuff in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom or showing off her strength in SAS: Who Dares Wins, Helen Skelton always comes out on top. And now the Countryfile presenter has revealed the final cover of her highly anticipated new book - and she looks incredible.

Helen's autobiographical masterpiece is aptly named, In My Stride, and will be released on 12 October. On Thursday, the TV presenter shared a photo of the front cover for fans on Instagram. In the stunning photo, Helen was beaming as she posed in a chic pink ensemble in front of a countryside backdrop.

Captioning the post she penned: "The final cover for #InMyStride!! It's about putting one foot in front of the other and why taking on adventures can help all aspects of your life... It's out 12th October and you can pre-order on the link in my bio @headlinebooks #ad."

Her iconic blonde locks took front and centre and appeared to be softly blowing in the wind. As for her makeup, Helen opted for soft touches of warm bronzer, a subtle smokey eye, and delicate pink lipgloss. She also added a pair of classic gold hoops to her look.

© Photo: BBC Helen competed on Strictly last year

"Congratulations super woman," one fan penned alongside three pink love heart emojis. A second added: "So excited to read this." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Happy for you sweet lady [red love heart emoji]."

A number of Helen's celebrity pals were also eager to weigh in on the exciting announcement. Gemma Atkinson commented with two raised hands emojis. Fellow former Strictly contestant Ellie Taylor replied writing: "Yeh bebe!!!!" alongside three pink hearts, to which Helen replied: "You may well get a mention," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

© Getty Helen is best known for her presenting role on Countryfile

Helen's new book will explore the lessons she has learned through life and adventure, sharing how getting out in nature and putting one foot in front of the other can help us journey back to ourselves.

Of her achievement, Helen said: "What a wonderful opportunity to share some lessons, go down memory lane and revisit some epic adventures. I wanted to document tussles in Uganda, marathons in the desert and adventures on the Amazon before the chaos of the school run clouds my brain too much and I forget it all."

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother of three

"Life has a funny way of presenting challenges and opportunities at every chapter, and I am grateful for this chance to share the lessons that have helped me to put one foot in front of the other in the most inspiring and challenging circumstances."

When Helen isn't making strides in her career, she is a doting mother of three to her children, Ernie, seven, Louis, eight and Elsie, one. She shares her little ones with her ex-husband Richie Myler, who plays for the Leeds Rhino's rugby league team.

Helen left fans flabbergasted when she announced their shock split in April last year. Since the breakup, Richie has welcomed a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, who is the president of the rugby club Richie plays for.