Tom Brady bonds with kids and declares he’s ready for 'next chapter' amid Irina Shayk romance

Amid the grandeur of Africa's breathtaking landscapes, Tom Brady celebrated his 46th birthday in a unique fashion, cherishing moments with his two eldest children, Jack and Vivian.

This heartwarming family bonding session surfaces amid rumors of the NFL superstar igniting a new romantic chapter with the renowned supermodel, Irina Shayk.

Tom, with his kids in tow, embraced the serenity and purity of Africa, a stark contrast to the bustling urban life and the paparazzi-laden world they usually navigate.

Posting on Instagram, Tom provided glimpses of these intimate moments with his 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan, and Vivian, his 10-year-old daughter from his marriage with supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

© Instagram Tom with his daughter

But it wasn't just the photographs that held the audience's gaze. Tom's heartfelt caption hinted at introspection, gratefulness, and a hopeful gaze towards the future.

Reflecting on his years and the incredible journey from San Mateo to NFL stardom, he acknowledged: "Life’s incredible blessings come from the relationships and memories created with loved ones."

© Instagram Tom enjoys an African holiday with his kids

He further emphasized, "Thank you all for your love and support these first 45 years. As I step into my next chapter, I'm focusing on being my best self, living with integrity and purpose."

Interestingly, the 'next chapter' holds more than just Tom's personal growth. Whispers of his budding romance with Irina Shayak have grown louder, especially after photos surfaced of their secret dinner date in New York’s Sushi Azabu in Tribeca in Page Six.

© Instagram Tom with his son and daughter on vacation

Reports then claim the pair were next seen leaving Tom's home the next day before they then spent another day together.

Irina was dressed in a summery get-up of a white vest and tennis skirt, meanwhile, the former New England Patriots player was wearing a green shirt and jeans.

Neither of the couple has made news of a relationship public, therefore currently it is unknown whether the pair of apparent lovebirds are in fact officially an item.

© Getty Images Gisele Bundchen recently divorced Tom

The couple is believed to have first met at the lavish $13 million wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick – although again these reports have not been confirmed by Tom or Irina.

While both Tom and Irina are navigating their lives post-separation from their respective ex-partners, it's interesting to note the intricate weave of their past relationships.

© Getty Images Irina is said to be dating Tom

Tom's ex-wife, Gisele, has been occasionally spotted with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, although no official word on their relationship status is out.

On the other hand, Irina's past relationship with Bradley Cooper, which gifted them their daughter Lea in 2017, has remained under scrutiny, with occasional rumors hinting at possible reconciliations.