Keith Urban's week keeps getting better as he announces yet more exciting news

The husband of Nicole Kidman has much to celebrate

It seems the stars are aligning perfectly for Keith Urban, 55. The celebrated country singer has experienced a whirlwind of thrilling announcements lately, each more exciting than the last.

To kick off this wave of fabulous news, the husband of Nicole Kidman has been revealed as one of the first performers for the esteemed Academy of Country Music Honors.

Sharing the stage with notable stars like Lady A and Jordan Davis, the 16th Annual event is shaping up to be a memorable evening. Taking place in the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the ceremony on August 23 will be helmed by the talented Carly Pearce.

Yet, that's not all for Keith this week. In an ecstatic update to his fans, he divulged that he'll be gracing the Sunfest Country Music Festival in Cowichan Valley, British Columbia, come August 2024.

© Getty Keith and Nicole have much to celebrate

The announcement, made via his Instagram Stories, came with a jubilant note, exclaiming: "See ya next August!" and he appropriately tagged @sunfestcountry.

There's no doubt about Keith's magnetic pull in the music industry. Sunfest organizers themselves revealed their elation at the artist's return after two years of earnest persuasion.

They announced on their Instagram, "HEADLINER ALERT! Keith Urban is back for Sunfest 2024! After two years of trying to bring Keith back to Laketown Ranch, we are thrilled to have him grace our Main Stage once again."

Fans were given a heads-up about the ticket sales, emphasizing the limited availability and urging them to keep their eyes peeled. It's clear from the fan reactions – ranging from ecstatic proclamations of "This is major!" to eager anticipations of "Can't wait!!" – that this return is nothing short of sensational.

© Getty Nicole and Keith in 2017 with Sunday Rose (L) and Faith Margaret (R)

While 2024 promises to be spectacular for Keith, 2023 isn't far behind. He's immersed in The Las Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood, showcasing his unparalleled musical talent.

It's not just his fans who are in awe; his number one supporter, wife Nicole Kidman, recently made her way to Las Vegas, cheering him on from the audience.

Reflecting on the experience, Nicole shared candid snapshots of their 'magical weekend' on social media. The power couple, when not under the limelight, cherish their private moments at home in Nashville with their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

© Getty Images Keith Urban performing in Tennessee in 2023. Alongside his residency he also loves performing across the US

Though based in the States, the allure of Sydney, Nicole's homeland where her immediate family resides, often beckons.

Nicole and Keith's romance began in 2005, culminating in a beautiful wedding in 2006. Their bond, strong and unyielding, is an embodiment of genuine love.

Speaking on their relationship in December 2021, after being dubbed by Today's Richard Wilkins as Hollywood's "pin-up couple for making it work", Nicole articulated: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

Stressing the uniqueness of every relationship, she added, "We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

