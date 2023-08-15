Harrison Ford receives unexpected honor at 81, and his reaction is priceless

The Indiana Jones actor's name has been immortalized in the most bizarre way

Harrison Ford will always be best remembered for his role as Dr. Indiana "Indy" Jones in the iconic franchise, and now, not only is he immortalized on the screen, but in science too!

Since the George Lucas-created film series first debuted in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark, one of Indy's signature traits, aside from his lasso-whipping skills and in spite of his brave adventurer persona, was his fear of snakes.

The character has never been able to escape encounters with snakes – "Snakes. Why'd it have to be snakes?" he famously exclaimed in the first film – and now real life Harrison won't be able to get some distance from them either!

Researchers have discovered a new species of snake in the Andes mountains of Peru, and have decided to name it "Tachymenoides harrisonfordi," after the actor in honor of his signature character's biggest fear, and Harrison's decades-long commitment to environmental advocacy. He currently holds the role of vice chair of Conservation International.

Harrison has also previously inspired the name of an ant, Pheidole harrisonfordi, and a spider, Calponia harrisonfordi, and said of the unexpected gesture: "These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it's always the ones that terrify children. I don't understand," per The Hollywood Reporter.

He jokingly noted: "I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won't fear the night."

Still, he added: "In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It's a reminder that there's still so much to learn about our wild world – and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere."

Harrison concluded his reaction to the latest animal-related honor with an important reminder: "On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion.

© Getty Indiana Jones encounters a cobra in Raiders of the Lost Ark

"We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life."

The snake is described by scientific journal Salamandra as a 16-inch, slender reptile with yellow-brown skin dotted with black blotches, a black belly, and copper-hued eyes. A single male was found in May 2022, in a swamp in Otishi National Park.

© Getty Harrison premiered his last round as Indiana Jones earlier this year

Harrison has long been involved with environmental causes and has a deep love for the outdoors, which he further developed after purchasing a 800-acre retreat in Jackson Hole over thirty years ago, before it became a hot travel destination.

© Getty The actor primarily lives on his ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

"It had everything I ever wanted," he told The Land Report in 2007, and recalling what drew him to the property, he added: "It was about water, streams, trees, animals, a grand expression of nature. The Tetons rising sharply from a flat, high mountain plateau."

Since 1985, he has donated several conservation easements from his property, in an effort to prohibit human development that would interfere with wildlife and other natural resources.

