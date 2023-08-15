Jennifer Hudson honors late family member's legacy in poignant photos

It has been over ten years since three members of Jennifer Hudson's family were brutally murdered, but she will always honor their memory.

On October 24, 2008, the talk show host's mother, Darnell Donerson and her brother Jason Hudson were found shot to death in their family home in Chicago, Illinois. Her seven-year-old nephew Julian King was found dead days later in the back of a white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban that belonged to Jennifer's mother.

Now, on what would have been her late nephew's 22nd birthday, the EGOT winner is honoring his legacy.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson talks family members' tragic death

Jennifer took to Instagram on Monday, August 14 to share a slew of photos from her family's heavenly birthday celebration for Julian, which she also used as an opportunity to host a back to school giveaway as kids prepare to return to the classroom, an event she calls Hatch Day that she has hosted every year since Julian's passing on his birthday.

The photos featured a cake table decorated with plenty of Spider-Man themed merch, plus an impressive backpack-shaped cake had a big "22" on it and a post-it that read "Happy 22nd Birthday Julian!!!" and "Hatch Day."

MORE: Jennifer Hudson shares celebratory video of son on special day: 'God is good!'

"Hatch Day 2023! Today is my late nephew Julian's 22nd birthday, and we've been celebrating with a Back to School Giveaway!" Jennifer wrote in her caption.

She added: "Nothing would make him more proud than to see children excited about their education! Happy birthday Julian, and happy Hatch Day!"

MORE: Jennifer Hudson opens up about new beginnings with son David as they prepare for big change

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's new vacation photos leave fans wondering the same thing

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with supportive messages for the singer and followed suit in honoring Julian, with one writing: "Happy heavenly birthday, Julian!" as others added: "What a wonderful way to remember him," and: "Love and light to you!!!" as well as: "That's so sweet and a great way to celebrate his memory."

© Getty Jennifer and her mom after her Oscar win for Dream Girls in 2007

In 2012, William Balfour was sentenced to three consecutive life terms with no opportunity for parole, plus 120 years for aggravated kidnapping and home invasion for the crimes against the Hudson family.

© Getty The singer with her sister and their late mom Darnell, plus Julian, at the premiere for Dreamgirls

He was motivated by jealousy of his estranged wife Julia Hudson, Jennifer's sister and Julian's mom, who he had been married to since 2006. Julia shared Julian with his dad Gregory King.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson shares heartbreaking family tribute in touching post

© Getty Jennifer and Julia in 2015

A year after her family's murder, Jennifer and her sister founded the Julian D. King Gift Foundation, which hosts Hatch Day each year, along with different gifting opportunities to provide underprivileged children with school supplies and other resources.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.