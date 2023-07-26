Prince William shoots a basketball hoop in 'inspirational' new video

The Prince of Wales is no stranger to sports, we've seen him acing polo and cruising down the ski slopes, and now we've seen the royal show off his basketball skills…

In a new video, the 41-year-old leaps up to score a basket and when he succeeds, he receives a rapturous response – and all while wearing a stone-coloured suit.

Watch the celebratory moment...

WATCH: Prince William celebrates as he shoots a hoop

The clip was part of a longer video which was released on the Prince and Princess of Wales' YouTube channel, to promote his Homewards project, which will help to end homelessness across six flagship UK locations.

© Getty The father-of-three has got stuck into football too

The comments section of the video was flooded with praise for the royal and the project.

"Homewards is such an inspirational initiative. Here's hoping this project will be a tremendous success. It will give hope to young and old homeless people for a brighter future ahead," wrote one, and: "This is great! Thank you for helping the people who need it the most!" added another.

A third commented: "This inspires hope. Brilliant. The Prince of Wales showing how it's done."

© Getty Prince William launched his Homewards programme in Northern Ireland

The Prince's initiative is a cause very close to his heart, and that's all thanks to his late mother, Princess Diana.

A visit to The Passage, a homeless shelter, when he was just 11 years old made a huge impression on the young Prince William.

A royal source told HELLO!: “This is something that means so much to him, and it meant so much to his mother. It was that first visit to The Passage with his mother that has really inspired this work and he has been across every detail of this project.”

© Getty Geri is one of Homewards' celebrity advocates

In a savvy marketing move, the Prince has a wealth of celebrity advocates in his corner, including DJ Sara Cox, TV presenter Gail Porter and former Spice Girl Geri Horner to help raise awareness.

The royal isn't complacent about the scale of the task ahead, and he has said: "It's a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality."

© Getty William talks openly to his kids George, Charlotte and Louis

William has revealed that his exposure to the cause has inspired him to teach his own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, about the plight of those living on the streets or in temporary accommodation.

"When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets and we'd talk about it," he told the Sunday Times.

© Getty Prince William is following his mother's causes closely

"I'd say to the children, 'Why are they there? What's going on?' I think it’s in all our interests, it's the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage, in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding. They [will] grow up knowing that actually, do you know what, some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can to help others improve their lives."