Katy Perry's missing songwriter: new details uncovered as search continues in mysterious case

The Swedish musician was best known for co-writing the song "Walking on Air"

Friends and family of musician Camela Leierth-Segura are continuing to spread awareness regarding her mysterious disappearance and urging anyone with information to come forward.

The 48-year-old Swedish native moved to California years ago, where she continued working on her music; her most notable success is a co-writing credit on Katy Perry's "Walking on Air," the 2013 track off her smash album Prism.

According to her friends, there's been no sign of Camela since June 29, when her car's license plate was captured by a traffic camera leaving Beverly Hills.

Her close friend Liz Montgomery took to social media with a few pictures of her friend, imploring Instagram users to come forward with any information on her.

"This is a personal friend of mine. A best friend. People are asking so, YES! PLEASE SHARE – HELP NEEDED! My dear friend of over 25 years is missing. LAST SEEN IN BEVERLY HILLS ON JUNE 29,2023," her post read.

"We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her."

It was revealed that the musician and budding model's sister (whose name has not yet been revealed), who is based in Sweden, was the one to raise the alarm when it had been several weeks and she was unable to get through to her, which led her to contact her sister's friends, who decided to kick off a fervent search.

Per The Los Angeles Times, the Beverly Hills Police Department were contacted to conduct a welfare check, but found her apartment empty. The landlord stated that she had been evicted for being unable to pay the rent, and her 19-year-old cat, Morris, was missing as well.

In an interview with the publication, her friend Liz stated: "She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble; COVID definitely was not helpful for her because she's a musician, model, actress, all that stuff. And there was no money coming in.

"I'm concerned about her safety very much. She's not the type to live out of her car. So I'm just very concerned that something happened."

Her friend and fellow model Cecilia Foss also shared a post asking for information or support, stating that it had been seven weeks since she had "disappeared without a trace."

She told The Times: "I know she's been arguing with the landlord about the back rent, but she has a lot of friends that she could have called easily and crashed on their couch.

"The Police Department has been tracing her car," Cecilia said. "There's absolutely no sign of it since the last time the car was seen leaving the city of Beverly Hills. But we don't know if she was actually driving because the cameras are not showing the drivers so we don't actually know if she was in the vehicle."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2184