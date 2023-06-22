Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's major life change for daughter Daisy

The Roar singer and the Lord of the Rings actor have banned booze in the week

Katy Perry has revealed she and fiancé Orlando Bloom have implemented a major lifestyle change since welcoming daughter Daisy.

The American Idol star, 38, confessed that she and the Lord of the Rings star have banned booze in the week for three months in a bid to "reset". The showbiz couple, who have yet to tie the knot following their 2019 engagement, have made a "promise" to cut back on the booze while Orlando shoots a movie in London, ensuring their focus is purely on work and their two-year-old daughter.

Speaking to People magazine, the Firework singer joked: "I've been sober for five weeks today… I've been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit."

Katy explained: "We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit.

© Getty Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have gone sober for three months

"We did this because [Orlando is] shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive. It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

The star also made a rare confession about how avoiding alcohol means she is able to be more present for daughter Daisy, who is becoming increasingly active.

The couple are prioritising their work and spending time with daughter Daisy

"I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run," she said.

Katy and Orlando started dating in 2016 after crossing paths at the Golden Globes. Following a brief split in 2017, they reunited the following year, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor popped the question in 2019 and they welcomed little Daisy the following year.

© Getty Katy and Orlando welcomed baby daughter Daisy in 2020

Orlando is also a devoted father to son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

The British actor recently made a rare confession about his relationship with Katy and what makes it work.

© Instagram The American Idol decided to support her partner

"We're in two very different pools," he told Flaunt magazine. "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."

"Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity."

© Getty The couple are prioritising their health

He added: "I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Katy and Orlando have yet to make it down the aisle, with the pop princess explaining in 2021 that they still can’t agree on what their big day will look like.