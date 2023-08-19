Michael Strahan's model daughter Isabella wows fans with pretty new bikini shoot

Michael Strahan may be a famous NFL star turned TV anchor, but his daughter is coming for his crown. Isabella Strahan, 19, has been modeling since she turned 16 and her latest photoshoot may be her prettiest yet.

The teen, who will be a freshmen at the University of Southern California this September, posted a series of snaps on her social media of her in a ribbed pastel pink bikini,by KBSwim, a new line by designer Kenzie Bongiorno.

"Summer's end," Isabella captioned the carousel of snaps, one of which saw her lying on a picnic blanket and relaxing in the dappled sunlight. A second picture showed her lounging on the steps of a porch, wearing an oversized sun hat.

Fans and friends were quick to share the love, calling the teen 'so pretty,' while the make-up artist on the day, Chelsea Gavin Lile, commented: "Was amazing meeting you this day. Had a lovely time doing your makeup. Have a wonderful first year of college."

KBSwim is based in North Carolina, and launched in 2017, when Kenzie began to be "inspired by her passion as an artist and roots growing up by the beach". The pieces are all sustainable, made from pre and post consumer waste.

Isabella, who is a twin with sister Sophia, has also modeled for sports media brand and clothing company, Overtime. Her images, one of which showed her sitting in a subway wearing a varsity jacket, appeared on their social media accounts, alongside the caption: "If I've learned anything in this life it's that WINNING FIXES EVERYTHING."

Born October 28, 2004, Isabella and Sophia's parents are Michael and his now ex-wife Jean Muggli. The pair split after seven years of marriage.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Michael Strahan and daughters Isabella and Sophia

As Isabella heads to USC this fall, Sophia has chosen to further her education at Duke University, in Durhan, North Carolina. They also attended different high schools, and in June, Michael celebrated Isabella's milestone moment with a sweet social media post.

"Out high school and on to USC!!! So proud of you, @isabellastrahan!!! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you! #GirlDad," Michael captioned the post, which included a clip of her walking down the aisle with her friends, all of whom donned white gowns.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

Another saw Michael and Isabella pose for a family photo with twin Sophia, who wore a cream floral dress, and Michael's girlfriend Kayla Quick.

Kayla founded Fizzness, a beauty-based wellness brand which sells single-packet powdered drinks meant to deliver "a daily dose of energy and beauty with antioxidants and adaptogens," according to her website.

