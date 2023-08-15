GMA's Michael Strahan's twin daughters support famous dad ahead of transition at home

Michael Strahan loves nothing more than being a father and takes great delight in sharing posts featuring his beloved family on social media.

And this week, the Good Morning America star couldn't have been happier when his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, 19, went out to support their famous dad.

The twins were pictured smiling while pointing at a shelf in CVS, which contained the Michael Strahan Brand Skin and Shave routine.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan's teen daughter introduces new family member

The teenagers looked more than proud as they pointed at their famous dad's range, and Michael took joy in sharing the moment on his Instagram feed. "@isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan know how to put a smile on my face!!" he wrote.

"They were shopping in @cvspharmacy and had to check out the @michaelstrahanbrand skin and shave routine!!! @smacentertainment #GirlDad #MakeYourKidsProud."

Michael Strahan's teenage daughters cheered on their famous dad at CVS

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Having an amazing relationship with your dad is priceless," while another wrote: "This is so lovely." A third added: "Too adorable, love seeing the family support!"

The TV personality is gearing up for a difficult change at home, as soon both Isabella and Sophia will be flying the nest to attend college. This will make Michael an empty nester, as his older children, Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex Wanda Hutchins, already live away from home.

© Instagram Michael Strahan with daughter Sophia

Michael shares his twin daughters with ex-wife Jean Strahan, and the former couple share custody of the girls, basing themselves in New York City.

Isabella recently celebrated her enrolment into the University of Southern California.

© Instagram The star with his daughter Isabella at her high school graduation

Her doting dad posted a picture of his daughter posing with a personalised college cake, while smiling and sitting down in the kitchen at home. In the caption, Michael wrote: "FIGHT ON."

This will be even more of an emotional time for Isabella and Sophia, who will be going to separate colleges. While Isabella will be based in California, Sophia will be attending Duke University in North Carolina.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

In between his busy TV schedule, Michael will no doubt spend time visiting both his girls at their respective new homes.

His house will certainly feel quiet when Isabella and Sophia leave. The star lives in a beautiful apartment located in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, close to the GMA studios, where he works each weekday morning.

© Getty Images Michael is such a proud dad

While it will be empty and quiet without his girls at home, he will be kept company by his two beloved dogs, Enzo and Zuma. Zuma was a recent addition to the family, with the star introducing their new four-legged friend on social media earlier this year.

While the star loves meeting fans, when it comes to his downtime, he enjoys nothing more than going unnoticed in his neighbourhood.

Talking about the relaxed area of NYC during an interview with the New York Times, he said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

© Michael Le brecht The GMA star will soon be an empty nester

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

As well as a home in NYC, Michael also has a property in LA, which will come in handy when visiting his daughter at USC.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.