Kate Hudson mourns tragic passing with emotional tribute: 'So sad'

Kate Hudson is just one of many celebrities paying tribute to 'This Is Us' actor, Ron Cephas Jones, following his death aged 66 from "a long-standing pulmonary issue".

The award-winning actor's passing was announced on Saturday, August 19, following a lengthy health battle that saw him undergo a double lung transplant in 2020 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

© Getty Images Ron Cephas Jones died aged 66

Upon hearing the news, Kate – who starred in the 2019 legal-crime series 'Truth Be Told', alongside the late actor – took to her Instagram Stories with a heartfelt tribute. "So sad to see Ton has passed. I loved working with him on Truth Be Told so much," she wrote. "He loved his work deeply, cared about his craft and being there for everyone else. We had some wonderful scenes together and I will always remember his generosity. Sending love to his family."

Cephas Jones' This Is Us co-stars also paid their respects, with Mandy Moore, who portrayed Rebecca Pearson, writing on Instagram: "Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of 'This Is Us' was the greatest gift – he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever.

© Getty Images Ron Cephas Jones (far left) with his This Is Us castmates

"Even though he wasn't around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it's like he was always there. I'll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you, @cephasjaz."

Sterling K Brown, who played Cephas Jones' on-screen biological son, wrote: "Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I'll see you when I get there."

© Getty Images Ron Cephas Jones played Sterling K Brown's on-screen father in This Is Us

Chrissy Metz – who played Kate Pearson – penned: "Ron, thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I'll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile. May your transition be full of light and peace. Sending all of my love to Jasmine & his loved ones during this time. You are truly the coolest cat."

A spokesperson for Cephas Jones announced his death in a statement on Saturday, telling Variety: "Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue. Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him."

Ron Cephas Jones is survived by his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The statement continued. "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in 'Clyde's' on Broadway."

It concluded: "Ron's inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on 'This is Us.' He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones."