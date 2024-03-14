Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are making the best of time off for themselves to indulge in one of their favorite joint pastimes – golfing.

The Wall Street actor, 79, and his wife of 24 years Catherine, 54, got a strong round of golf in earlier this week and shared their cute date on Instagram.

The Chicago star posted a video of herself and Michael out on the links as they basked in the glorious sunshine in their athletic gear and baseball caps.

She first started singing "Beautiful Day" by U2 before turning the camera to her husband, calling him "Mikey D," to which he sweetly responded with: "Yes, ma'am?"

Catherine playful started making faces to the camera after remarking upon the gorgeous day, repeating "guess what we're doing?" as her husband readied their clubs.

She captioned her clip: "A beautiful day? I'd say!!!! @michaelkirkdouglas Game on!!!" and fans loved seeing them back to their candid selves with their antics on the green.

"You're the only 2 people I would go golfing with," one quipped, while another added: "WE MISSED YOU! Have a great golf day," and a third wrote: "The sweetest golfing couple... I'm so glad to see you and Michael enjoying each other's company while playing your favorite sport."

While both are avid golfers, Catherine has often golfed competitively, most recently picking up her clubs for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland last October.

Michael, meanwhile, made his latest appearance at the Vanity Fair Academy Awards after party with the oldest of his children, his son Cameron Douglas, 45, shared with first wife Diandra Luker.

© Instagram The couple love a good day of golf from time to time!

The actor was dressed in a sharp black suit with a navy blue button down and black bowtie, while Cameron wore an olive green suit with a black tee underneath, plus a chain with a tooth pendant.

Both Michael and Catherine are plenty familiar with the Academy Awards, having won at the awards ceremony in the past, holding three Oscars between them.

Michael won first as a producer in 1976 for the Jack Nicholson film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which won Best Picture, and followed that up with a win for himself in 1988 in the Best Actor category for his performance in Wall Street.

© Getty Images Michael attended the Vanity Fair after party with his son Cameron

Catherine, meanwhile, won her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Chicago back in 2003, which she accepted while heavily pregnant with her and Michael's daughter Carys, who is turning 21 next month (they're also the parents of 23-year-old son Dylan).

In fact, ahead of Oscar night, Catherine shared a photograph of herself holding her own award at the ceremony in a beautiful black sparkling gown and sporting her baby bump.

© Getty Images Catherine won Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars in 2003

"21 years ago! Ten days before 'I gotta baby' 'I gotta Oscar!' Good luck to all the nominees tonight and all future mothers!!" she joked in the caption of her photo, with many fans reminiscing on her dominant awards season run over two decades ago.

