Michael Douglas' sweet bond with Catherine Zeta-Jones' down-to-earth parents revealed

Back in 2010, Michael Douglas reflected on his marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones, telling The Guardian: "I wasn't quite the son-in-law her parents had envisioned!" Despite being the same age as his wife's parents – Patricia and David Jones – the Ant-Man star has gone on to establish the sweetest bond with his in-laws, who couldn't be more down-to-earth. Keep reading for all the details…

During his interview with The Guardian, Michael recalled the first time he laid eyes on his future wife, explaining: "I was just bowled over by Catherine. The first time I saw her I was watching The Mask of Zorro. I just sat forward and said, 'Who is that?' We met for the first time later that year at a film festival. I was smitten with her, no doubt."

The 78-year-old added: "I wasn't quite the son-in-law her parents had envisioned! I do like to wind up Catherine's father and call him Pops."

While Michael may have been nervous about meeting Catherine's parents for the first time, the 25-year age gap between the actor and his wife, was irrelevant to Patricia and David.

"Historically, older men and younger women have been together," Catherine told E! in 2018.

"When my mother was telling me about men and telling me the facts of life, she never actually put an age bracket on it. And it's so funny, because Michael and my parents are the same age. So, my parents, whenever they see us together, never even question that there was a 25-year age difference."

Over the years, Michael – who shares son Dylan and daughter Carys with Catherine – has become extremely close with his in-laws. Back in 2010, Michael also revealed that he and Catherine would take their children to Wales every summer, where they'd spend quality time with Patricia and David.

"We'll go briefly and see all the 'rellies'," he said. "Maybe there's a charity event back home that we'll do. Then the kids stay on and we get a chance to take off. It's one of those rare times – the kids are safe, our nanny gets a chance for a holiday – real Welsh normality! The grandparents have a very nice house up there, but they do normal stuff in Mumbles and it gives us a chance to do something romantic."

As well as owning an incredible mansion in Westchester County, New York, Catherine and Michael also own a home in Swansea, Wales, where Catherine was born, which makes it far easier for the couple to spend time with her parents.

The couple had the property built for £1million in 2004, with the hope that it would allow Catherine to visit her native country more often, whilst giving their son Dylan and daughter Carys a "Welsh upbringing".

Catherine's parents, David and Patricia, have also been known to live at the house when Catherine and Michael are in the USA.

Catherine herself is extremely close to both of her parents and in a 2021 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, the Wednesday actress revealed that she even speaks to her mother "every day, sometimes three times a day". With that in mind, we can only imagine how important it was for Catherine that Michael should have a strong bond with her parents, and judging by his comments, he definitely does.