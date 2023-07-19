Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas stun in breathtaking snap from waterside vacation

The Oscar-winning couple are taking in the sun – and some green

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas love carving time out of their busy schedules to devote to each other, and the couple seized the opportunity to embark on a quick vacation.

The Chicago star, 53, shared a few glimpses of their spur of the moment trip to Ireland to take in a game of golf and bask in the beautiful weather.

She took to her Instagram Stories with an overhead view of the Adare Manor, a massive 804 acre estate, once the former seat of the Earl of Dunraven and Mount-Earl, now a five-star resort and luxury golf hotel.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael Douglas enjoyed a game of golf on their vacation

The picture she shared featured the hotel in all its green, lush glory, spanning across a large lake, a castle-like manor, and pristinely manicured lawns.

She added another photograph then of herself with Michael, 78, from their day on the links, each holding on to a putter as they posed alongside a life-size statue with the crystal blue water spreading out behind them.

"When Irish eyes are smiling," she captioned her photo. "A wee trip to the Emerald Isle to sample the links. Amazing!!!!!!"

© Instagram The actress shared a glimpse of their jaw-dropping accommodation

Fans responded to her photo with scores of heart emojis, many of them welcoming the pair to Ireland, leaving comments like: "You and Michael are the cutest golfing pair," and: "Love your family," as well as: "Welcome and happy golfing you two."

Married since 2000, the acting legends initially ignited controversy for the 25-year age gap in their relationship, but have stood the test of time, becoming one of Hollywood's most beloved couples and welcoming two children during their marriage, daughter Carys, 20, and son Dylan, 22.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Love Story

In a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, the Entrapment star opened up about the highs and lows of their relationship, offering: "It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day.

"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure!

© Getty Images The Hollywood power couple have been married since 2000

"But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale."

She added: "We'll walk around a golf course together for four hours at a time. We have a lot of serious similarities too. We were born on the same day, 25 years apart.

© Instagram They share daughter Carys and son Dylan

"We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that's just math."