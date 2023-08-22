Joan Collins has shared some very exciting news with her fans. The 90-year-old Hollywood legend took to social media to announce the release date for her brand new memoir which is set to feature never-before-heard stories from her incredibly eventful career and life.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Dynasty actress posted the official cover of the book, titled Joan Collins: Behind the Shoulder Pads – Tales I Tell My Friends, along with a caption revealing more detail about the upcoming release.

WATCH: Joan Collins and Elizabeth Hurley's fun lunch date in St Tropez

"I've had many amazing adventures in my life," she began, adding: "Some stories, though, I have only ever shared with my friends. Until now... My new book, BEHIND THE SHOULDER PADS, is coming on 28 September from @sevendialsbooks!"

As a Hollywood legend, Joan's life has been the subject of many books before which have detailed the many turns of events she's gone through whether it be in her personal or professional life. But fans will no doubt be looking forward to getting an even closer look at the acting icon's life.

Joan's followers and fans were thrilled with her news. One person wrote in response: "I can't wait to get my hands on this latest edition, absolutely perfect pairing and ready for October and the show of shows (need to reinforce and adjust my shoulder pads) beyond excited."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley, 58 wows in fishnets in star-studded photo with Joan Collins, 90

MORE: Joan Collins is ageless in unexpected selfie with supermodel Naomi Campbell

© Getty Joan Collins is releasing a new book

A second echoed this, commenting: "Can't wait, I already pre-ordered! I'm so excited." A third, meanwhile, said: "You have had an amazing life dame Joan! Read all about it 28 September, everyone."

A fourth added: "Looking forward to this! Love your books!," as a fifth said: "A true Hollywood icon!

Joan began acting in the 1950s and has won multiple awards throughout a decades-long career in La La Land, so it's no wonder that she's recognised as an icon. She's also considered one of the last remaining stars of the 'Golden Age' of Hollywood.

© Getty Joan Collins

Joan has had notable roles on the big screen in films such as 1955's Land of the Pharaohs, Esther and the King in 1960, and Empire of the Ants (1970). But she's also adored for her part in the 1980s soap opera, Dynasty, in which she had the starring role of Alexis Colby.

As well as releasing memoirs that reveal fascinating insight into her glittering career, she's also written several novels such as 2002's Star Quality and 2015's St Tropez Lonely Hearts Club.

© Getty Joan Collins is a Hollywood icon

But away from her profession, Joan's private life, including her five marriages, has been the subject of much interest and media attention over the years. Read all about her love life history, here.