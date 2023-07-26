Joan Collins is ageless in unexpected selfie with supermodel Naomi Campbell

Actress Joan Collins continues to flaw fans with her ageless beauty, and on Tuesday, the star did just that in a brand-new selfie alongside British supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning Hollywood actress posted a dazzling snapshot of the duo dressed up to the nines. Joan, 90, turned heads in a Bardot-style white top which she teamed with a pair of striking silver earrings and a love heart necklace.

As for hair and makeup, the Land of the Pharaohs actress styled her brunette tresses into bouffant waves for a touch of va-va-voom. She highlighted her features with sculpting bronzer, sleek eyeliner and rosy, pink lipstick.

Naomi, 53, meanwhile, looked her usual polished self in an embellished silver dress covered in gleaming sequins. She wore her raven tresses down loose in a sleek style and elevated her glitzy look with winged eyeliner, fluttery lashes, coral blush and a glossy lip. Stunning!

© Instagram The duo posed for a glam selfie

For a touch of sparkle, the iconic model rounded off her look with a chunky red heart choker and a dainty eternity necklace.

"Look who I just bumped into! #summertime #glamourous," Joan penned in her caption.

Fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Both you are too sumptuous Naomi look 25 years and you Joan less than 60 years," while a second chimed in: "Two legendary British beauties."

A third gushed: "Two of my favourite ageless beauties," and a fourth sweetly added: "Stunning- both of you," followed by a pair of heart-eye emojis.

© Getty Joan Collins looking glam

Joan is very open when it comes to her age-defying secrets. She credits her youthful appearance to sun protection and reportedly never leaves the house without SPF on.

"I have always worn sun protection and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20," she told You magazine in 2014.

© Getty The actress always looks flawless

"You should see me when I wake up in the morning: my face is so white, it's like a sheet."

Meanwhile, in 2019, she told the Mirror: "I'm very disciplined. I don't go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14."

This isn't the first time Joan has whipped her fans into a frenzy this month. Only last week, the actress caused a stir when she showed off her gorgeous holiday look featuring a Broderie Anglaise midi dress.

© Getty Joan with her husband Percy Gibson

In the picture, which she shared on Instagram, the veteran actress was snapped vacationing in Provence and she made sure she was braced for the sizzling temperatures in her stunning summer dress.

Embracing the glorious sunshine, Joan teamed her white frock with a pair of heeled sandals, a straw hat, red nail varnish and a pair of oversized heart earrings.

Captioning the image, the 90-year-old shared: "It's #95 today in the #southoffrance so time to #relax #hotsummer #provence." We hope she managed to keep in the shade!

Fans were impressed with the flawless photo, as one complimented: "Joan you don't look a day over 75 you cannot be 90. Darling you look as always fabulous, stay cool in the shade wishing you a great Summer," while a second said: "...and you look 25 today! X love u XXX happy holidays baby."