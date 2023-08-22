AGT's Sofia Vergara looks like a bombshell as she shares bittersweet photo with friends

Sofia Vergara showcased her gorgeous curves on Tuesday, as she rocked a pinstripe strapless jumpsuit. The actress was joined by friends Margarita Heilbron and Marisol Gtz. de Piñeres as they sat in a restaurant for a farewell dinner with Sofia revealing her pals were leaving Los Angeles to return home.

"Goodbye my friends!! I miss u so much already!!!!!!" she captioned the snap, which came after a series of pictures Sofia shared of the group enjoying the Karol G concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena this past weekend.

© Instagram Sofia with friends at dinner

America's Got Talent judge Sofia partied with her pals at the concert as Karol made history, becoming the first female artist with an all Spanish-language album to top the Billboard albums charts.

Sofia, Margarita and Marisol have been friends for years, and the pair often appear on the Modern Family star's social media accounts. They also recently partied with Sofia's AGT colleagues Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, with the group all spending time together in Los Angeles.

German model Heidi wore a cheetah-print dress with a plunging neckline, and Sofia rocked a gorgeous bright green strapless bodycon dress that showcased her stunning figure for the girls - and Howie - night out.

© Instagram Sofia and friends at the Karol G concert

Heidi also gave fans a glimpse into their friendship by posting a snap of Sofia in what appeared to be the bathroom posing seductively for the camera, and Heidi also included in her carousel of snaps a close-up picture of the model beaming into the camera, revealing how free and happy she is with the group/

Sofia and Heidi became pals when they began judging the reality competition show together in season 15; Heidi had also judged seasons eight through to 13. Howie has been a judge since season five, and the three are joined by Simon Cowell who was introduced as a judge in season 11.

© Instagram Sofia introduced her pals to Heidi

Their girls' weekend comes after Sofia announced her divorce from Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,' they shared in a statement om July 17 2023.

Sofia and Joe became engaged on December 24 2014 six months after they met at that year's White House Correspondents Dinner. A photo from the annual event of Joe checking out Sofia went viral shortly after, but Joe and Sofia have always made light of the moment, despite her dating Nick Loeb at the time.

"C'mon you can't put that in front of me. What am I supposed to do? I'm not going to apologize, you know?" he told E! News!, adding: "I totally got busted. That was actually funny when we first started dating, months after that."