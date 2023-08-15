AGT's Sofia Vergara is feeling the love during candlelit dinner in candid new photo

Sofia Vergara is making sure she gets out following her split from Joe Manganiello, which was announced on July 17.

The America's Got Talent star has been sharing lots of fun photos on her Instagram feed over the past few weeks, and most recently took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her enviable meal out at celebrity hot spot Dante.

The star - who resides in LA - went to the Beverly Hills branch, where she enjoyed a candlelit dinner, and some very loveable cocktails.

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara's rise to fame

On her Stories, Sofia - who was accompanied by two female friends - posted a photo of the drinks, which all had the wording 'Dante [loves] you,' with a heart shape replacing the word love.

What's more, Sofia is clearly a favorite at the restaurant, as the cocktails all featured personalised photos, including one of Sofia and her friends, and a glamorous headshot of the Modern Family star.

Sofia Vergara was treated to love themed cocktails with personalised photos

Sofia's other recent Instagram posts have included her relaxing at home with friends, introducing her new pet dog in the process.

The post was captioned "Summer nights" and led to a mass of comments from her fans. "She's got the dog! Yay," one wrote, while another remarked: "Great photos." A third added: "You look so happy!"

Sofia Vergara and two friends enjoyed a meal to remember at Dante

Sofia and her soon-to-be ex-husband Joe were the doting owners of pet dog Bubbles, and fans have been asking who will get custody of their pet pooch now they have split.

MORE: Sofia Vergara wows in white swimsuit during sun-soaked getaway to Capri

MORE: Sofia Vergara showcases figure in low-cut dress on special day

At the time of their split, the couple issued a statement to Page Six, which said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

© Instagram The AGT star is newly single

The former couple first met at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in May 2014. A month later, they went on their first date, and that August, Sofia confirmed she and Joe were dating.

SEE: Sofia Vergara wows in colorful bikini for incredible throwback photo



In November 2014, the couple moved in together, and on December 24, Joe popped the question during a trip to Hawaii. They married on November 22, 2015, at The Breakers Palm Beach resort in Florida.

© Mark Sagliocco Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said they still 'love and care for one another' following their split news

Celebrity guests included her Hot Pursuit co-star Reese Witherspoon, his Magic Mike co-star Channing Tatum and his then-wife Jenna Dewan, True Blood's Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, and Sofia's Modern Family cast mates.

"It was like a dream, like a fairy tale. Like, it came out perfectly how I wanted," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following their big day.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.