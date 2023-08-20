Simon Cowell keeps low profile during AGT party – as fiancée Lauren Silverman steals the show

Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman tends to keep a low profile and currently doesn't have an active public social media account, but she well and truly turned heads this weekend!

The future Mrs Cowell looked fabulous as she stepped out to attend an America's Got Talent party on Saturday, dressed in a skin-tight lilac mini dress and heels.

Lauren was captured on camera walking across the lawn with Simon's fellow judges, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, as well as Terri Seymour – who is a close friend of Simon and Lauren's.

VIDEO: Simon Cowell's fiancée steals the show during AGT meetup

Several other posts from the event were shared among the judges' Instagram accounts, although while Heidi, Sofia and Howie Mandel all featured, Simon didn't - as he was likely opting to stay behind the camera.

AGT is in its 18th season and there are currently 55 acts competing against each other in the live shows.

© Getty Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are engaged

The winner will be decided on Wednesday September 20. Simon - although one of the most high-profile judges on TV - is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, but from what we do know, he's in a great place.

The star has been in a relationship with Lauren since 2012 and the pair got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2021.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Simon with Lauren, her son Adam and their son Eric

The music mogul popped the question to Lauren during the festive season, choosing to do so while on vacation in Barbados.

The couple are parents to nine-year-old son Eric, who was born on Valentine's Day, and Simon revealed in February 2022 that his son had a big part to play in the proposal.

© Steve Granitz Family is everything to Simon

"One hundred percent he had to coach me. And we planned it. He was a big part of it," he told Entertainment Tonight. He later explained how the pandemic had also contributed to his changed stance on marriage.

"I think after everything all of us had gone through over the past two years, it has changed our lives in so many ways," he said.

© Getty Images Simon Cowell with his fellow AGT judges

"Family is everything and that is what I kind of took away from it."

While fans are desperate to know when Simon and Lauren will get married, the X Factor star recently admitted that he was aiming for the special day to be "spontaneous," giving little away as to when the date would likely be.

© Michael Tran Simon and his mini-me son Eric

Speaking with The Sun in December 2022 the Britain's Got Talent star revealed: "I like to make everything spontaneous, and doing that will make it a lot more fun," so further news on when and how the pair will be tying the knot is hard to find.

In April 2023 he confidently told reporters at the premiere for America's Got Talent season 18 that planning his wedding had so far been "easy".

