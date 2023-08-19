AGT's Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum go head to head in glam poolside snapshot, offer glimpse into their friendship

Reality reunion! Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara enjoyed a fun dinner out this week with their America's Got Talent colleague Howie Mandel, and the pair went head to head in the glam stakes.

Sofia rocked a gorgeous bright green strapless bodycon dress that showcased her stunning figure, and Heidi gave fans a glimpse into their friendship by posting a snap of Sofia in what appeared to be the bathroom posing seductively for the camera.

© Instagram Heidi, Howie and Sofia enjoy drinks with friends

Heidi also included in her carousel of snaps a close-up picture taken by someone in their group of the model beaming into the camera, revealing how much fun she has with her friends.

German model Heidi wore a cheetah-print dress with a plunging neckline, and it appeared the pair had begun their day together, sharing a snap of themselves next to a pool at a table for two, before later revealing Howie and others had joined them, with Sofia including a snap of Heidi at another table.

© Instagram Sofia peeked out from behind a wall

Their night out comes weeks after Sofia announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,' they shared in a statement.

Sofia and Heidi began judging the reality competition show together in season 15; Heidi had also judged seasons eight through to 13. Howie has been a judge since season five, and the three are joined by Simon Cowell who was introduced as a judge in season 11.

© Instagram Heidi looked so happy too be with her friends

The current season is on air on ABC but Howie recently came under fire from viewers for what they called a "rude" comment towards the group, Improv Everywhere.

The group's audition began when an individual took center stage, claiming to be performing a piano act. But soon boos rang out through the venue, and Howie, at 67, hit his buzzer to signal his disinterest and echo what he believed was the audience's reaction.

© Getty Images Heidi, Howie, Simon, Sofia are the judges on AGT season 18

But, in a twist, it was revealed that several members of the audience were part of the group, showing off the flash mob aspect of Improv Everywhere, which ended up being a hit with the other judges.

Howie doubled down, however, and despite Heidi, Sofia and Simon's support, he said: "I have to be honest. It feels more like a party gag. What could you do next? You couldn't surprise us." Despite coaxing from his co-judges, Howie remained firm: "OK, I'm going to surprise you. I'm going to say no."

Fans at home weighed in criticism for Howie, with one calling it a "distasteful move", and another branding it as "unnecessarily rude!"