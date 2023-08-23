Shania Twain leaves fans divided as she announces major news

It's hard to believe that Shania Twain has been in the public eye for 20 years, making her professional debut in 1993, and it's been 15 years since her iconic second album, Come On Over, was released.

The album contained some of Shania's most iconic hits including 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' and 'That Don't Impress Me Much' and to mark the milestone moment, the BBC are broadcasting a special documentary about the singer. Sharing clips of her performing on the broadcaster's shows, including one where she looked gorgeous in a leopard-print crop top, Shania confirmed the exciting news on her social media.

WATCH: Shania Twain stuns in makeup-free backstage studio footage

In her caption, she enthused: "To celebrate Come On Over, @bbctwo will be airing a special show - 'Shania Twain at the BBC' this Saturday night! Tune in from 9:15pm BST."

But although the announcement got her fans majorly excited, others were left devastated as they realised that they would be unable to watch it. "I can't find it to watch it guess it's not available here on United States TV," and a second said: "Too bad I can't really watch."

© Instagram Shania's legendary outfits will be included

But plenty of others were majorly excited by the news, as one enthused: "Ooh so excited will definitely be watching," while another commented: "I well remember seeing your Top of the Pops special on the BBC back in 1999, which might have caused me to fall a little bit in love. Ahh…the memories! Will definitely be tuning in."

Shania has had plenty of announcements to make over the past few days, including the incredible news that she would be returning to Las Vegas for a residency.

© Getty Images Shania has been performing for 20 years

She wrote alongside the video - which was filmed inside her opulant holiday home: "The news is out - I’m returning to Vegas!! My brand new residency COME ON OVER opens May 2024 at @bakkttheaterlv at @phvegas! I’m giving you ALL THE HITS. Get your tickets Monday 8/21 at 10am PT."

Shania's residency, Come On Over - All the Hits!, will take place at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The residency opens in May 2024 with tickets on sale Monday August, 21.

© Warner Music The one-off show will focus on the singer

In a separate press release about the upcoming Las Vegas return, Shania said: "I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency Come on Over, performing in Vegas is a huge honour and I love this theatre.

"The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favourites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!"

© Instagram Shania and Breland are heading on tour

And just last week, she confirmed that country and R&B star Breland would be joining her on her UK and Ireland tour. The singer was excited to confirm the news and to add excitement into the announcement, the pair decided to kick open a door. However, on their first attempt it slammed into the wall, prompting the duo to fear they'd damaged a wall, while their second kick ended up being too weak, which Shania dubbed as the "the lamest kick."

