Shania Twain makes huge announcement inside opulent home: 'The news is out'

Shania Twain is not one to keep still for long and delighted fans on Tuesday with some exciting career news.

The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share footage from inside her beautiful vacation home - where she has been residing during her Queen of Me tour break - to reveal that she will be giving fans more concerts in 2024.

She wrote alongside the video - which can be watched below: "The news is out - I’m returning to Vegas!! My brand new residency COME ON OVER opens May 2024 at @bakkttheaterlv at @phvegas! I’m giving you ALL THE HITS. Get your tickets Monday 8/21 at 10am PT."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I'm so excited!" while another wrote: "Welcome home!" A third added: "Queen of Vegas!"

Shania's residency, Come On Over - All the Hits!, will take place at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The residency opens in May 2024 with tickets on sale Monday 21st August.

In a separate press release about the upcoming Las Vegas return, Shania said: "I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency Come on Over, performing in Vegas is a huge honour and I love this theatre.

"The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favourites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!"

The country singer has taken a break from touring for the month of August but will be returning with a bang come September 14, as part of her European tour.

She will be touring around Scotland, England and Ireland, and will then take another break until October 12, when her show returns to North America. Shania's Queen of Me tour was first announced in October.

At the time, she wrote: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. "I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

Throughout her tour, Shania has been supported by her doting husband, Frederic Thiebaud, who has been taking lots of behind-the-scenes snapshots of his famous wife to share with fans on social media.

Shania and Frederic first got together in 2010 after the star's divorce from first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange amid an affair with Frédéric's ex-wife. They eventually married in 2011, even raising Shania's son from her first marriage, Eja, 28.

