Shania Twain receives gushing tribute and praise from husband Frédéric Thiébaud

The Queen of Me singer and Nestlé exec have been married since 2011

The love remains strong between Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud, who are constantly supportive of each other through their many globe-trotting adventures.

Recently, the two were seen together celebrating the last show of the first leg of the Queen of Me global tour, plus outfits galore, which concluded its first run of North American shows in New Orleans last month.

The singer-songwriter, 57, has been raking in attendees in the thousands on her tour, and a latest achievement was spotlighted by Frédéric on social media.

VIDEO: Shania Twain looked incredible in rare tribute from husband

Trade publication Pollstar announced their weekly rankings for artists based on the average amount of tickets sold for shows over the last 30 days.

Shania, who had been ranking consistently on the list over the past few months, inched her way up to a new high of fifth place on the latest posting, which her husband celebrated by sharing on his Instagram Stories and writing: "SO PROUD!!!!!!!" alongside a slew of heart and flame emojis.

MORE: Shania Twain dons tiny bodysuit and knee-high boots in star-studded photo as she reflects on special time

According to the outlet, Shania's shows had raked in an average of over 17,000 tickets sold, only placing behind Morgan Wallen, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, and Luke Combs, who pulled in a massive 55,000 ticket average.

© Instagram Frédéric's sweet praise for Shania's latest tour numbers

Many followers in the comments section celebrated the artists mentioned (the rest of the top ten includes Drake, Blink-182, Romeo Santos, The Cure, and Iron Maiden), but many of the specific shout-outs went to Shania.

MORE: Shania Twain's fans defend star after she shares incredible BTS clip from music video

The Canadian country-pop icon was joined by her husband for a large part of her tour, with the Swiss Nestlé executive often taking pictures that were shared by Shania on her social media.

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2011

Shania was previously married to record producer Robert 'Mutt' Lange, who was the producer behind some of the biggest hits in her career, from 1993 to 2008. She later found out that Mutt had been having an affair with her assistant Marie-Anne Thiébaud… who was married, at the time, to Frédéric.

MORE: Shania Twain shares sultry dressing room photo as she begins touring hiatus

Shania and Frédéric, as family friends, supported one another through their difficult splits, and eventually, love blossomed.

© Getty Images Frédéric was by Shania's side for much of her "Queen of Me" tour

Speaking of their relationship, Shania previously told People: "Frédéric Nicolas Thiébaud has been a true gift to me as a compassionate, understanding friend. An amazing love has blossomed from this precious friendship."

MORE: Shania Twain's toned legs shine as she receives the surprise of a lifetime onstage in caped dress and cowboy boots

The couple had a whirlwind romance – they got engaged in December 2010 and tied the knot just one month later on New Year's Day in a sunset beach celebration in Puerto Rico.

© Instagram/Frédéric Thiébaud He was responsible for capturing several of the images from the shows

In an interview with The Guardian in January ahead of the release of Queen of Me, she acknowledged the impact her ex-husband's work had on her sound as an artist.

"I really recognise him as one of the greats," she said. "With or without the personal life, there's nothing bad to say about the incredible music that was created. He was an important part of the story – not as an ex-husband, as an ex-music collaborator."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.