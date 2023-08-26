Steph McGovern inundated with support from fans as she confirms major news

We love listening to Steph McGovern on Steph's Packed Lunch, so we're majorly excited for this!

We've been waiting for Steph McGovern to get back on our screens all summer, and as the return date for Steph's Packed Lunch draws closer, she had a different announcement to make.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter revealed that she would be returning to her roots as a business presenter as she teams up with ITV's political editor, Robert Peston, for a new podcast focused on the economy. Steph shared several photos from a recording studio, where she was the embodiment of summer in a bold orange jumpsuit, with her blonde bob styled into waves.

WATCH: Relive when Steph McGovern used to report for BBC Breakfast

In a lengthy caption, the mum-of-one shared: "I started my broadcasting career as a business journalist because I love helping people understand what's going on with the economy. So I'm dead excited to be launching a podcast with my old friend Robert Peston (I was his producer at the BBC when he was Business Editor) called THE REST IS MONEY @therestismoney.

"We've all been told that 'money makes the world go round' but who is making it and how? And what about when things go wrong? We want to talk about money in the same way we talk about sport, culture and telly. Looking at the stories and personalities behind the headlines and working out what it means for everyone in the here and now.

© Instagram Steph will be fronting the podcast with Robert Peston

"We'll be launching a weekly podcast next Wed 30th Aug so if you fancy listening you can subscribe in the usual place you get your podcasts." She then added: "(Note - for those asking @packedlunchc4 is back on air the week after…..on the Mon 4th Sep at midday.)"

Her followers were quick to respond, as one enthused: "Love it when you get into business journo explainer mode on Packed Lunch! This is so exciting," and a second commented: "I will be subscribing, really looking forward to it."

© Instagram Steph used to be a business reporter

A third penned: "You should have a program on the telly similar to Martin Lewis because you are so good at explaining things," while a fourth added: "Can't wait to listen and learn. Thanks Steph!" and a fifth said: "Can't wait for the show to start again. Miss my lunch times with you and the gang."

Steph has been on holiday over the past few weeks, enjoying time with friends and family, and she's been showing off some striking fashion looks as of late.

© Instagram Steph confirmed when Packed Lunch would return

Earlier in the week, Steph looked absolutely ravishing as she styled out a pair of denim shorts that showed off her fabulously toned legs alongside a plain black T-shirt. But it wasn't the denim shorts that proved to be the most attention grabbing part of her outfit, with that honour instead going to her tiny cowboy boots.

The miniature boots carried a butterfly design along the laces, and she showed off her outfit from all angles, highlighting her Gucci belt, and letting her sunglasses rest on her blonde bob as she snapped photos in her hotel bathroom.

© Instagram Steph has quite the taste in fashion!

In her caption, she enthused: "Yeeha! Am obsessed with cowboy boots at the moment. Clearly my inner line dancer is desperate to get out."

Fans loved the unique piece of fashion from the TV presenter as one commented: "I literally have the EXACT same pair... brought them back to the rainy North West all the way from Nashville!!! They're FAB and you are rocking them... can't wait for Steph's Packed Lunch to start back."

© Instagram Steph always looks fashionable

A second added: "I've seen cowboy wellies! They're fab!" while a third teased: "Have you been watching Toy Story on repeat Steph?!" and a fourth said: "Shorts and boots yesssss," alongside a string of heart emojis.

LOOK: Steph McGovern looks phenomenal as she rocks leather trousers and knee-high boots

MORE: Steph McGovern hints at drastic hair transformation as summer holidays begin