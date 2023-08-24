Steph McGovern is a vision in daring denim shirts and tiny cowboy boots

Steph McGovern is currently off on her holidays with her family and friends, as she spends time away from her Channel 4 show, Steph's Packed Lunch, and as the holidays draw to a close, she's decided to style out some stunning outfits.

Her latest quirky ensemble was shared on Thursday, and Steph looked absolutely ravishing as she styled out a pair of denim shorts that showed off her fabulously toned legs alongside a plain black T-shirt. But it wasn't the denim shorts that proved to be the most attention grabbing part of her outfit, with that honour instead going to her her tiny cowboy boots.

The miniature boots carried a butterfly design along the laces, and she showed off her outfit from all angles, highlighting her Gucci belt, and letting her sunglasses rest on her blonde bob as she snapped photos in her hotel bathroom.

In her caption, she enthused: "Yeeha! Am obsessed with cowboy boots at the moment. Clearly my inner line dancer is desperate to get out."

© Instagram Steph looked impressive in her look!

Fans loved the unique piece of fashion from the TV presenter as one commented: "I literally have the EXACT same pair... brought them back to the rainy North West all the way from Nashville!!! They're FAB and you are rocking them... can't wait for Stephs Packed Lunch to start back."

A second added: "I've seen cowboy wellies! They're fab!" while a third teased: "Have you been watching Toy Story on repeat Steph?!" and a fourth said: "Shorts and boots yesssss," alongside a string of heart emojis.

Last week, Steph rocked an oversized green overcoat alongside a pair of figure-hugging leather trousers and an even more daring set of knee-high leather boots. She wore her stunning blonde hair short with it just touching the shoulder of her coat, and she also stunned with a bold red lipstick.

© Instagram Steph always looks fashionable

In her caption, she lamented the recent changes in weather, as she commented: "Is it really 'big coat' time again?" and her followers were quick to react to the stunning image.

One noted: "Once again the North East is missing out on the heat. I'm considering putting my heating on," while a second joked: "No, it's not coat weather...call yourself a Northerner!!!!"

© Getty We love Steph's looks!

A third added: "Cant wait to have Packed Lunch back in Sept .. daytime tv isn't the same," while a fourth wrote: "You look fabulous Steph," and a fifth said: "Green is your colour!" while many others wondered where she leather boots had come from.

