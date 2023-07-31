The Rocket Man singer and father-of-two owns a luxury villa on the Côte d'Azur

Elizabeth Hurley and her good friend Elton John are enjoying a summer holiday together at the Rocket Man singer's luxury villa in the south of France.

Elizabeth's 21-year-old son Damian accompanied his model mother on the trip and shared several photos of the fun break away with his Instagram fans.

Also staying at the glamorous sunny location are Elton's husband David Furnish and their friend, the British fashion designer Patrick Cox.

WATCH: Elton John’s sons sing along with dad at Glastonbury

Damian is the godson of Elton and David and has a close relationship with his famous godfathers.

Although they were not pictured, we imagine the couple's sons Zachary, 12, and Elijah, ten, were are present at the house, which is situated in Nice, on the picturesque Côte d'Azur.

Standing in between Elton and David with their swimming pool in the background, Damian looked super relaxed in his summer shirt and trousers. He wrote: "The perfect week! Hosted by my beautiful Godfathers @eltonjohn @davidfurnish."

Actor and model Damian, who starred in The Royals with his actress mother Elizabeth, also shared a photo of himself and David on the beach in St Tropez, and a video of his mom dying Patrick Cox's hair!

Both David and Patrick also posted snaps of the holiday on their social media too.

© Instagram Damian Hurley and his godfather David Furnish

Elton is known for hosting his celebrity friends at his 1920s French villa, which he bought in the 1990s, thought to be worth more than £15 million. The home is private and luxurious with large gardens, and vast art and china collections.

Prince Harry and Meghan famously used the home for a private holiday with their son Prince Archie in 2019.

© Instagram Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley at Elton's French villa

David recently announced that their family had grown by two with the arrival of two French bulldogs, one with light brown and white markings and the other entirely black – and they also appeared in the latest holiday photos.

Telling his Instagram fans of the pups' arrival, David said: "Here we grow again. Meet the two newest additions to the Furnish-John family - Regine and Nicole."

We bet Elton's house is full of fun this summer with the dogs and kids running around in the sun and playing in the pool.