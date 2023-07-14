Gary Barlow celebrates family milestone with son Daniel – see his emotional message

While Gary Barlow might be a supremely successful musician, he's also a proud dad, and on Thursday he took to social media to celebrate the achievement of his 22-year-old son Daniel.

The Take That star wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations to all the graduates and their families today we were so proud to watch our son pass with flying colours," to which Gary's fans sent their congratulations.

"Awesome, proud parents indeed," one well-wisher wrote, while another commented: "Fantastic, well done! Such a proud and emotional day isn’t it!"

© Getty Gary Barlow's son Daniel is 22 years old

Another referenced some of Take That's hits in her message, writing: "Congrats Daniel and to everyone graduating, passing and making their dreams happen. Make it your 'Greatest Day' and 'These Days' afterwards will be awesome!"

Gary also shared an insight into the family's celebrations on Instagram, posting a photo from their post-graduation dinner which showed them raising a toast with their drinks.

© Instagram Gary Barlow and his family raised a toast to Daniel

While Gary normally keeps his family out of the limelight, he occasionally shares snaps of his son, with fans shocked last year when Dan towered a head and shoulders above his 52-year-old dad.

While it's unknown what Daniel studies at university, he has inherited his dad's passion for living well, with Gary sharing what they got up to on their family holiday last year.

"We're currently enjoying a family holiday," he said alongside a series of photos from a hike.

"As well as spending as much time as possible with everyone I also see a holiday as a great opportunity for exercise.

"I often simply don't have enough hours in a day due to work. Holiday means early mornings for me and a chance to try new ways of moving. Hikes, classes etc and wherever possible do it with the fam. Here's a few shots of D and me hiking - photography by Dan."

Gary also shared a video of his son in honour of his birthday in May 2023, with the duo lifting weights in the garden – and both the Take That star and Daniel looked strong. See the clip below...

WATCH: Gary Barlow Works Out At Home With His Son Daniel

While many were quick to wish Daniel a happy birthday, many commented on his height, as one joked: "Big Dan is a unit! He could be a superhero."

A second wrote: "Aw what a fab photo, happy birthday to Dan #heshuge," while a third teased: "Are you kneeling? HAPPY BDAY DAN!" while another simply added: "So tall."

We're wishing Daniel well in wherever life takes him next!

