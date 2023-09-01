Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez in tears over daughter Mia's achievement

The Strictly Come Dancing stars shared their pride on Instagram following Mia's last day of preschool

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez were proud parents on Thursday as their daughter Mia, four, graduated from preschool.

Taking to social media, the radio presenter and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer shared the most adorable photo of their little girl posing in a black graduation hat.

"I am not ok," wrote Gemma alongside a crying GIF, whilst Gorka, who reshared the same photo on his Instagram Stories, added: "Her last day…" alongside an emotional face emoji and a red heart.

© Instagram Mia looked happy on her last day of preschool

In the photo, Mia can be seen happily smiling for the snap inside her nursery, wearing an adorable yellow dress with pink trainers.

Earlier in the day, Gemma had revealed to her followers the importance of the day to them.

Alongside a photo of a 16-month-old Mia, Gemma wrote: "Just dropped Mia off for her last day at pre school. This picture was her first day back in Nov 2020. Big school next week! New adventures await."

© Instagram Gemma shared this sweet photo of Mia

It's been a big year of change for Mia, who not only became a big sister to brother Thiago in July, but moved into her "big girl" room earlier this year.

Back in April, Gemma unveiled Mia's Magic Fairy Forest themed room, complete with professionally painted walls featuring unicorns, fairies and mermaids.

© Instagram Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson alongside Mia

The four-year-old's room also features a big fairy that looks just like Mia.

At the time, the former Emmerdale star revealed: "Big day today... Mia's moving into her big bedroom!

Mia's new bedroom features a drawing of her as a fairy

"Well, she's not moving into it today but we're decorating it today because I want to get her into her big room before the little man comes. Obviously, he'll be in our room for a little bit but then he'll go in her room and I don't want her to think she's been turfed out."

Explaining why Mia's bedroom was all pink, she later added: "We didn't choose Mia's room. She did. She told the painter all [of] her favourite colours & [the] characters she wanted."