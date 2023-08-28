Gemma Atkinson responds to fan criticism over sleep training baby Thiago

Gemma Atkinson’s newborn son Thiago looks to be following in his big sister Mia’s footsteps – with his sleep training schedule, at least. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Strictly star Gemma posted a video following a slew of requests for sleep training advice from her fans, who were keen to get some tricks and tips from the mum-of-two.

“A few of you have asked about sleep training. I’m the last person to give advice on it really because well, I’m not professional but I’m only doing with Thiago what I did with Mia because it worked, and that advice is from my mum and my sister,” she said to her fans.

“I just go off babies, that what worked for us with Mia was knowing when she could take more food and when she was big enough to take more milk and digest that, so I’m going to do that with Thiago.”

© Instagram Gemma shared her sleep tricks for baby Thiago

She went on to say: “He’s really good at self-soothing he does it during the day, he’s in the utility room with the dryer on chilling.

Referring to her four-year-old daughter, Gemma explained: “Mia’s a cracking sleeper – if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

She added: “It’s trial and error, you do what’s best for your routine.”

Some of Gemma’s followers were quick to criticise the 38-year-old actress for placing baby Thiago in the utility room to nap. Responding to the comments, Gemma cheekily posted: “I’ll pop him in the shed. Or the squirrel house!” Too right, Gemma!

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson's sweet image of her two children with Gorka Marquez at home

Gemma, who met fiancé Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, recently revealed that their four-year-old daughter Mia has the cutest nickname for baby Thiago – see the adorable moment between the two in the clip below.

Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia has the sweetest nickname for new born son Thiago

It seems the couple’s daughter Mia has quickly adjusted to life as a big sister, with Gemma and Gorka revealing she’s a ‘mother hen’.

© Karwai Tang Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez met in 2017

“She is fab with him. The first thing she did this morning was say: ‘Where’s my brother?’ She always wants to do everything for him."

“She’s so good with him”, she added.

