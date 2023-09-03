Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood surprise fans with their latest appearance

Garth Brooks kicked off Labor Day weekend in the greatest possible way – with a show-stopping concert at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the very first Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff.

The country star, 61, performed some of his biggest hits to waves of adoring fans, and decided near the end of the show to call on another beloved country musician to join him.

To the surprise and delight of the audience, Garth invited his wife Trisha Yearwood, 58, to the stage in the middle of his encore, and the nearly 50,000-strong crowd went crazy.

They performed a duet together to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's deeply romantic hit "Shallow" from the A Star is Born soundtrack, followed by a rendition of Trisha's "She's in Love With the Boy," and they closed out the show with Garth's own "Standing Outside the Fire."

Garth shared photos from the show on his Instagram, writing alongside them: "Louisiana, anyone is [expletive] lucky to come play for you!!!! Thank you for tonight! Thank you for my life!!! love, g."

Fans inundated the comments section with responses like: "It was incredible!!!! Thank you for an amazing show! Garth is the soundtrack of my childhood and best live music memories!" and: "Absolutely amazing show @garthbrooks and when @trishayearwood came out [crying emoji] y'all are perfect!!!"

© Getty Images Trisha made a surprise appearance alongside her husband at the Country Bowl Kickoff

Garth and Trisha have been country music royalty for nearly two decades, first embarking on a relationship in 2000 after the former's divorce from Sandy Mahl and the latter's second divorce from Robert Reynolds.

In 2005, the "Friends in Low Places" singer proposed to the "How Do I Live" songstress in front of a crowd of thousands in the middle of a concert in California. They tied the knot in December of that year.

© Getty Images The country music legends have been married since 2005

The two recently made a rare public appearance on an episode of Good Morning America, sharing a video message for anchor Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign ahead of their upcoming nuptials.

As friends of the GMA host, they came on to share their advice for a happy marriage, although confusion and light-hearted joking reigned in their short video message, which you can watch below…

"We're gonna tell you the secret to a happy marriage," Trisha started, before including a clip simply staring dumbfounded at the camera.

Then Garth piped up with: "One of you has to be miserable," and Trisha joked: "That's right. And I am not happy," which left both of them in hysterics.

© Getty Images "You know what's the secret to a happy marriage? Marry your best friend!" they said

"Never go to bed mad at each other," Garth continued, and his wife retorted: "What, did you google that?" Chaos ensued before they concluded with a sweet moment, saying in unison: "You know what's the secret to a happy marriage? Marry your best friend!"

