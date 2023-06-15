Garth Brooks joined by Trisha Yearwood and other country stars for huge announcement after latest venture creates stir

Garth Brooks is bringing his favorites in the country music world to the radio in a big way as he makes a special announcement bolstered by some of his "friends in low places."

The singer-songwriter, 61, announced on Thursday the launch of The BIG 615 radio station, which will stream on global live radio service TuneIn.

The station will be curated by the singer himself, who will be providing a selection of some of his favorite tracks to add to the rotation, from classics to new releases.

© TuneIn The country music star announced the launch of The BIG 615

In a statement released with the news, Garth said: "I believe that country music listeners want to hear the latest from George Strait followed by the latest from Luke Combs. The latest from Ashley McBryde followed by the latest from The Chicks."

READ: Garth Brooks' history-making multi-million dollar divorce is eye-watering

Popular country music broadcaster Storme Warren will be the host of the station, and will be joined by several guest hosts during his run, including Garth himself.

© TuneIn Popular country radio host Storme Warren will act as the station's host

As the best-selling male albums artist in the country, he recruited some of the hottest names in the scene to help share the news, from the likes of Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley McBryde, to Dierks Bentley and Brett Young.

However, the most special among them was his wife, fellow country music legend Trisha Yearwood, who even said in her video message that she was "so proud" of her husband for his new adventure.

MORE: Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s incredible love story after his eye watering multimillion-dollar divorce

The station's main base will be in Music Row, Nashville, considered the "heart" of country music, with the name BIG 615 itself being an homage to the Tennessee capital often dubbed "Music City."

"The BIG 615 station is purely for the love of country music," the No Fences hitmaker continued. "We lean a bit more traditional at The BIG 615.

"We are proud of how the station sounds and want the entire world to hear what we think is the greatest format of all…Country Music."

SEE: Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's jaw-dropping 300-acre mega-mansion – see photos

The news comes not long after the singer caused a stir with another one of his latest forays, when he shared the news that his upcoming Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, would serve all kinds of beer.

© Getty Images The radio station launch comes alongside his recent statements about his bar, Friends in Low Places Honky Tonk & Bar

The statement ignited social media backlash from those who were against his decision to also serve Bud Light at his bar, a brand that received pushback from many right-wingers after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April.

However, Garth doubled down on the decision in his "Inside Studio G" livestream on Monday, saying: "Diversity, inclusiveness: that's me! That's always been me.

© Getty Images The inclusion of Bud Light, which recently partnered with influencer Dylan Mulvaney, irked some

"I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All-inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people's opinions, but that's OK, man. They have their opinions, they have their beliefs. I have mine."