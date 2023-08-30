Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood make unexpected marriage revelation in video you need to see

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood tied the knot nearly two decades ago and now, they've given rare insight into what makes them tick - and it might surprise you.

In the video below, the country music stars share marriage tips for GMA's Robin Roberts, who is preparing to marry her partner, Amber Laign.

Rather than deliver plenty of useful life lessons for the couple, Garth and Trisha look confused before she confessed: "I am not happy".

WATCH: Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks' shares marriage tips with Robin Roberts ahead of her wedding

Garth also gave advice which left his wife looking horrified. If you want to see what else they had to say, you'll want to watch the full clip which was filmed from inside their home.

The couple have quite the love story and found romance after ill-fated marriages for both. Trisha was married to Christopher Latham from 1987 to 1991, and later to Bobby Reynolds from 1994 to 1999.

Garth, on the other hand, was wedded to Sandy Mahl from 1986 to 2001. He shares three daughters with her, while Trisha doesn't have any children.

Garth's divorce from Sandy was one of the most expensive in history, but given that his net worth is around $400 million, it was a mere dent in his fortune. His rise to fame played a large part in the demise of their romance.

So, when he and Trisha became a couple, many were dubious about whether it would last, give they were both in the music industry.

Trisha confided in Us Weekly in 2018: "People thought, Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last. I’m invested in this family, this is what I want for myself and no offense to anything else in my past, but I get it, I get it now and this is what I want. So we just earn it. Day by day."

Their love story began when they met in 1988. At the time, they were both involved in their own marriages. It was only later that Garth confessed to having thought: "I felt like I just met my wife" upon their first meeting.

They've often spoken about how friendship has played a key role in making their marriage work, and Garth told Parade magazine in 2016: I just want to be wherever she’s at. I love breathing the same air she’s breathing."

She mirrored the sentiment when she said: "I just think we’re meant to be. We have a friendship that’s a great base for all of it."

They also have a wonderful sense of humor which is evident in interviews together. When Garth spoke about what an inspiration she is to him, Trisha had the best response.

He confessed: "I think how she inspires me is she thinks differently than me. And so it forces you out of just what you think you know, into what don’t you know, and to look over in there.”

With a giggle, Trisha responded, “I think what he’s saying is that he listens to me and I’m usually right."

