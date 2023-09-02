Holly Willoughby's This Morning return date is finally confirmed after extended break

The This Morning presenter will be back on the ITV sofa very soon

The return date for This Morning star Holly Willoughby has finally been confirmed. The 42-year-old, who has enjoyed an extended break this summer, will be back on the famous green sofa on Monday.

Friday's guest hosts Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes also revealed that Holly will be joined by Alison Hammond, fronting the programme as lead host from Monday to Thursday. It is yet to be confirmed who will become Holly's permanent co-host.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby confirms return to This Morning with new video

Earlier this year, Phillip Schofield departed This Morning after admitting to having an affair with a younger male colleague. The 61-year-old resigned from ITV after he confirmed to being in the "unwise but not illegal" relationship. Holly had hosted the award-winning daytime show alongside Phillip from 2009 onwards.

Meanwhile, over the past two months, Holly has been absent from This Morning as she enjoyed the summer holidays with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children – Harry, Belle and Chester.

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby will be back on This Morning from Monday

Last month, the TV star was pictured on a beach in the Algarve, Portugal, and she also managed to document her time away in the weekly Wylde Moon newsletter.

"This week, as I sit here with my family feeling incredibly blessed to have this time together, it's really got me thinking about how many of these family holidays are left," she recently wrote.

© Instagram The TV star has enjoyed an extended summer break

"My eldest son, Harry, is 14 this year, and I'm sure it won't be long before he'll start wanting some more independence and to go on holiday with his friends instead of his mum and dad!

"The days where my kids need me around the clock are long gone and whilst it's a sad way of looking at things, recognising how truly precious and short this time is, has actually helped me to remain totally present."