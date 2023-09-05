Lorraine Kelly causes a stir with rare photo of husband Steve in special tribute

ITV host Lorraine Kelly whipped fans into a frenzy on Tuesday as she shared a delightful picture of herself cosying up to her rarely seen husband, Steve.

In the joyful image, which was shared to Instagram to mark their wedding anniversary, Lorraine was pictured in high spirits as she enjoyed a summer cocktail with her beau.

© Instagram The happy couple tied the knot in 1992

Exuding sophistication, the TV star, 63, looked particularly glamorous in a plunging black lace top which she paired with a colourful blue maxi skirt.

She wore her brunette locks in a chic updo and accessorised with a love heart necklace and a pair of stud earrings. Her husband, Steve, meanwhile, looked suave in a smart duck egg blue shirt and a pair of sand-hued cargo shorts.

Beaming for the camera, the duo looked smitten as they appeared to enjoy a rare date night in honour of their milestone anniversary.

Alongside the heartwarming photo, Lorraine penned a sweet message which read: "Happy Anniversary to my funny, fabulous husband @stevesmithdundee He had put up with me for THIRTY ONE YEARS. #happyanniversary."

Lorraine's post quickly garnered thousands of likes, with many followers inundating the comments section with congratulatory messages. One wrote: "Congratulations on your anniversary Lorraine and Steve, here's to many more," while another penned: "Happy anniversary! Lovely photo!"

© Instagram Lorraine and Steve share one daughter together

Heaping praise on the duo, a third noted: "Happy anniversary to you both, what a great couple and your skirt is beautiful Lorraine," and a fourth agreed: "Congratulations. May you both continue to have good health, happiness and prosperity."

The couple met in the eighties when Steve worked as a cameraman and Lorraine was out on the field as a correspondent. They went on to tie the knot in September 1992, with the TV star admitting that she had one regret about her "bouffant" wedding dress.

© Shutterstock The star presents her eponymous programme Lorraine

Speaking to the press at the launch of BBC's Wedding Day Winners in 2017, Lorraine said: "My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

They went on to welcome a daughter called Rosie in June 1994 who later starred alongside her famous mother on hit TV show, Celebrity Gogglebox.

WATCH: Lorraine's Diary - all about her Podcast

Beyond this, the mother-daughter duo also joined forces on a new podcast called 'What if?' where they discuss some of the major turning points and successes in their lives.

While Lorraine tends to keep her family life out of the spotlight, she occasionally shares rare glimpses inside their family routine.

© Instagram Lorraine and Rosie share a close bond

Speaking to the Mirror, the mother-of-one revealed: "Steve does all the cooking. I'll tidy up but I can't cook to save my life. He picks up the slack and always has. I couldn't do what I do if it weren't for him. He makes me laugh an awful lot. He's very kind and a brilliant dad."